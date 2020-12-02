Next Story
Biden Would Not Act Immediately To Remove Phase 1 Agreement With China - NYT
U.S. Presidentelect Joe Biden will not immediately act to remove the Phase 1 trade agreement President Donald Trump inked with China, the New York Times https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/02/opinion/bideninterviewmcconnellchinairan.html reported on Wednesday.
In an interview with a Times columnist, Biden said he would not act immediately to remove the 25% tariffs that Trump imposed on about half of China’s exports to the U.S.
Under the agreement, China agreed to increase purchases of American products and services by at least $200 billion over 2020 and 2021.
