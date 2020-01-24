Take the pledge to vote

Big Bazaar Launches Mega Sale for Republic Day

The massive sale will be accessed across all Big Bazaar, Big Bazaar Gen Nxt and HyperCity stores in the country.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 24, 2020, 10:49 AM IST
Big Bazaar Launches Mega Sale for Republic Day
File photo of Big Bazaar store.

On the occasion of 71st Republic Day, hypermarket chain Big Bazaar has come up with its biggest shopping festival- Sabse Saste 5 din – from January 22 to January 26, 2020.

The massive sale will be accessed across all Big Bazaar, Big Bazaar Gen Nxt and HyperCity stores in the country.

Speaking about hosting the first SSD this year, Big Bazaar CEO Sadashiv Nayak said, “Every household irrespective of the time of the year requires products either for daily use, maintaining the house, fashion needs or other reasons. Keeping in mind the current scenario, we have made a conscious effort of making this year’s Sabse Saste 5 Din much bigger and highly power packed than the previous years.”

He also added that priority will be given to senior citizens and pregnant women at the time of billing. Customers can utilize the mega shopping fest and get their hands on various low cost, high quality items.

Here are some of the exciting offers available for the five days of SSD:

· Lowest prices on a wide range of food products

· Buy 2 and Get 1 Free on food & grocery items

· Flat 50% on Fashion

· Home Kitchen combo set worth Rs. 13,505 at less than half price of Rs. 4,999

· Flat 70% off on trolley bags from brands such as Aristocrat, Safari, Kamliant, Skybags and others.

· Ladies Kurti of MRP Rs. 599 available at offer price of Rs.299

· Kids T-Shirts (Boys/Girls) – MRP Rs.299 at offer price of Rs.149

· Men’s Denim MRP Rs. 599 at Offer Price Rs. 399

· Kitchen Combo Set for Rs 4,999 only

· Pigeon Scarlet 3 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove + Aluminum Induction Base Pressure Cooker (3 L & 5 L) + Induction Base Non-Stick Cookware Set (4 U) + Larah By Borosil Opalware Dinner Set (13 U) – MRP Rs.13,505 at offer price of Rs.4,999 only

· Dinning Combo Set for Rs. 2,999 only

· Cello Opalware Dinner Set (31 U) + Opalware Mug Set (6 U) + Borosilicate Glass Tumbler Set (6 U) + Glass Jar Set (2 U) - MRP Rs.6,099 at offer price of Rs.2,999

· Koryo 43 (109 cm) Full HD LED TV - MRP Rs.39,990 available at offer price of Rs.14,999

