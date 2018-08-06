English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Big Relief to Jet Staff, Airline Decides Against 25% Paycut: Report
The full-service carrier was in discussions with certain sections of employees on the salary cut proposal, which had been mooted amid efforts to save costs. Not only staff in India, but also the expat pilots would have to take a pay cut.
The full-service carrier was in discussions with certain sections of employees on the salary cut proposal, which had been mooted amid efforts to save costs. Not only staff in India, but also the expat pilots would have to take a pay cut.
Jet Airways has decided not to go for a salary cut of its employees. Staff salaries for July were released on Friday, media reports said.
Employees are not in favour of a pay cut to help the airline tide over financial woes. Jet is facing several challenges, including a surge in fuel prices, a weaker rupee, and intensifying competition.
Last week, the company had proposed up to 25 percent pay cut for employees but the proposal was rejected by pilots and engineers, sources said.
The full-service carrier was in discussions with certain sections of employees on the salary cut proposal, which had been mooted amid efforts to save costs. Not only staff in India, but also the expat pilots would have to take a pay cut.
Jet Airways has more than 16,000 employees.
Salaries of employees were put on hold, according to The Economic Times, but was subsequently released after Chairman Naresh Goyal assured them that there will be no pay cut. Goyal was present in the company's meeting with employees in Mumbai, a report by ET said.
He is said to have told employees to 'help him out' and that he would not forget their gesture. He is also reported to have told them that the airline's reputation was hit due to the 'salary cut' report in the media and this had led to increase in cancellations.
However, the staff refused to comply with his request.
The Naresh Goyal-led airline, in which Gulf carrier Etihad holds 24 percent stake, has already slashed by 25 percent the salaries of its senior management, one of the sources told PTI in Mumbai. Senior management executives are those holding general manager post and above level positions.
Jet Airways won't be able to fly beyond 60 days unless cost-cutting measures, including pay cuts, are put in place, and it has approached investment bankers again to help sell a stake in the carrier, local media reports said on Friday.
The management team, including Goyal, had informed employees in face-to-face meetings in recent days in Mumbai and Delhi that the airline’s financials are in a bad shape and drastic measures needed to be taken to cut costs, the ET report said, citing two company executives.
At a meeting held with Jet Airways' CEO Vinay Dube in Mumbai on 2 August, pilots made it clear that the proposed pay cut was not acceptable.
The management had told the pilots that they should go along with engineers and other employees by taking a 25 percent wage cut due to the prevailing financial health, the source added. Engineers have also rejected the salary cut proposal, it said.
