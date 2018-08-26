GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Big Willful Defaulters' Dues to PNB Drop to Rs 15,175 Crore in July

The bank's gross NPAs or bad loans as on June end stood at Rs 82,889 crore -- 18.26 per cent of the gross advances

PTI

Updated:August 26, 2018, 12:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Big Willful Defaulters' Dues to PNB Drop to Rs 15,175 Crore in July
File Photo of Punjab National Bank (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Liabilities of big willful defaulters of scam-hit Punjab National Bank (PNB) fell by 1.8 per cent to Rs 15,175 crore by July-end over the previous month, according the state-run's bank data.

Big willful defaulters are those who took loans of over Rs 25 lakh from the bank.

Such borrowers had an outstanding of Rs 15,355 crore at end of June this year.

Among major defaulters who took loans solely from PNB included Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Rs 899.70 crore; Forever Precious Jewellery & Diamonds Ltd Rs 747.97 crore; Zoon Developers Rs 410.18 crore; Shree Sidhbali Ispat Rs 165.98 crore; Ramsarup Nirmaan Wires Rs 148.10 crore; S Kumar Nationwide Rs 146.82 crore.

Among others were Ramsarup Industrial Corporation Rs 133.20 crore; Ramsarup Lohh Udyog Rs 129.34 crore; Mahuaa Media Rs 104.86 crore; KG Corporation Rs 98.92 crore and Vishal Exports Overseas Rs 98.39 crore.

Those who borrowed money through a consortium lending from several banks were Kudos Chemie Rs 1,301.82 crore, Kingfisher Airlines Rs 597.44 crore; Jas Infrastructure and Power Ltd Rs 410.96 crore; VMC Systems Ltd Rs 296.08 crore; MBS Jewellers Rs 266.17 crore; Arvind Remedies Ltd Rs 158.16 crore; ICSA (India) Ltd Rs 134.76 crore.

Of the others included: Bhawani Industries Rs 106.66 crore; Tulsi Extrusion Rs 175.40 crore; Vibha Agrotech Rs 125 crore; Indu Projects Rs 102.83 crore; BBF Industries Rs 101 crore and Rupana Paper Mills Rs 100.49 crore.

Punjab National Bank which was hit by a scam of more than Rs 14,000 crore unearthed earlier in February allegedly carried out by jeweller Nirav Modi and his associates, posted a net loss of Rs 940 crore in the first quarter ended June of the current fiscal.

In 2017-18, the lender had registered a net loss of Rs 12,283 crore - the highest ever by any bank in India so far, due to rising bad loans and parking huge sum to cover for losses due to the scam.

The bank made a recovery from bad loans to the tune of Rs 7,700 crore in the first quarter ended June, 2018-19 as a result of its turnaround strategy it adopted last year.

The bank's gross NPAs or bad loans as on June end stood at Rs 82,889 crore -- 18.26 per cent of the gross advances

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

38,251.80 -84.96 ( -0.22%)

Nifty 50

11,557.10 -25.65 ( -0.22%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Hexaware Tech 426.15 -70.55 -14.20
Axis Bank 639.90 +8.15 +1.29
Reliance 1,277.50 +8.05 +0.63
Yes Bank 374.20 -14.40 -3.71
ICICI Bank 330.15 -7.05 -2.09
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hexaware Tech 431.50 -66.20 -13.30
Mahindra CIE 257.90 -0.05 -0.02
Infosys 1,379.95 -19.25 -1.38
Bombay Burmah 1,925.45 -34.80 -1.78
Indiabulls Real 145.05 -0.25 -0.17
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 224.05 +9.25 +4.31
ONGC 174.75 +2.85 +1.66
Grasim 1,060.30 +14.75 +1.41
Axis Bank 639.90 +8.15 +1.29
Zee Entertain 510.35 +4.75 +0.94
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 223.95 +9.15 +4.26
ONGC 174.90 +3.15 +1.83
Axis Bank 639.60 +7.80 +1.23
Wipro 292.30 +2.80 +0.97
M&M 968.80 +7.15 +0.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 374.20 -14.40 -3.71
Titan Company 885.35 -26.55 -2.91
Hero Motocorp 3,212.30 -72.45 -2.21
ICICI Bank 330.15 -7.05 -2.09
Adani Ports 376.75 -7.75 -2.02
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 374.65 -13.65 -3.52
Hero Motocorp 3,212.60 -68.30 -2.08
ICICI Bank 330.10 -6.80 -2.02
Adani Ports 376.20 -7.60 -1.98
IndusInd Bank 1,927.25 -30.65 -1.57
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...