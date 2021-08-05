Bigg Boss OTT: Swiggy, CoinDCX to be Co-Sponsors For Reality Show's New Season on VOOT

Swiggy and CoinDCX have been onboarded by Viacom18’s streaming platform Voot as ‘co-powered by’ sponsors for the six-week digital exclusive season of Bigg Boss OTT. In line with the partnership, Bigg Boss will see Swiggy and CoinDCX engage with customers. With the partnership in tow, Swiggy will contribute by enabling fans to interact with their favourite contestants on Bigg Boss OTT once every week. CoinDCX on the other hand will contribute by building awareness and educating users about cryptocurrency through content integration and digital interactivities. CoinDCX will also carry an exclusively designed ‘Branded Zone’ in the Bigg Boss house where it will share screen-time with the contestants in the house.

Swiggy is an Industry titan and frontrunner in the online food-delivery market. With its seventh birthday coming up this year, the contestants on the Bigg Boss show will take part in the celebrations on Bigg Boss OTT. CoinDCX, one of India’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, is committing itself to build trust with the audience through education to foster better awareness about the cryptocurrency world and promote more credibility.

The crypto exchange, along with Bigg Boss OTT has come up with a Trivia Quiz dubbed, ‘Hazaaron Jeetenge Karodo Inaam’ that has been designed especially for Voot fans. This will allow participants of the quiz to play and earn prizes while they watch the show.

Speaking on the new partnership, Chanpreet Arora, the AVOD head of Viacom18 Digital Ventures said in a statement, “Bigg Boss OTT is a pioneering step that blends entertainment and technology seamlessly. Voot has set new benchmarks every year and Bigg Boss OTT will now take the Bigg Boss fandom to new heights by curating an immersive, engaging and innovative experience for our viewers. Given the all-digital play, Bigg Boss OTT is designed to empower the viewer with one of a kind interactive features brought to life through polls, quizzes, voting and a lot more, thus changing the narrative of reality shows and bringing in a whole new paradigm of engagement.”

Arora was also quoted as saying, “Bigg Boss OTT, power-packed with gamification and engagement, has successfully garnered patronage of cutting-edge brands and we are excited to welcome Swiggy and CoinDCX as our “co-powered by” sponsors. We are driven to explore newer ways to keep our viewers engaged while partnering with top-notch brands for India’s biggest reality show!”

Both Swiggy and CoindDCX view this partnership as in line with their brands as the audience falls under the same categories that they target. Umesh Krishna K, the marketing director of Swiggy said in another statement, “When we started our partnership with Voot for Bigg Boss in 2018, we were taken aback by the scale of viewership on VOD. Bigg Boss helps us connect with our core audience through advertising and meaningful integrations, and we hope that the engagement will be far-reaching this year around.”

Giving his thoughts on the partnership, Ramalingam Subramanian, head of marketing and communications, CoinDCX said in a statement, “I believe the audience that CoinDCX appeals to is well-aligned with Voot. The OTT platform already has a large share of the audience that falls under the same category, which we focus on. This makes it a perfect fit for us.”

