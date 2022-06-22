Biggest Bank Fraud: CBI Books DHFL's Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan in 34,000-Cr Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI has filed a new case against DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, officials said on Wednesday, June 22. The case has been registered against the two Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd or DHFL promoters for cheating a consortium of 17 banks led by the Union Bank of India to the tune of Rs 34,615 crore, the officials added.

The CBI is carrying out searches at 12 locations in Mumbai at the premises of accused in the case, the officials said on the day. This is the biggest bank fraud case registered and probed by the top Indian investigation agency. Recently, the CBI had pegged the ABG Shipyards fraud case at Rs 22,842 crore.

The agency booked the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL), Kapil Wadhawan, the then CMD, Dheeraj Wadhawan, the director and six realtor companies for allegedly being part of criminal conspiracy to cheating the consortium led by the Union Bank of India to the tune of Rs 34,615 crore, the officials said. The agency has acted on a complaint from the bank on February 11, 2022, they said.

Last year, public sector lender Union Bank of India had written to the CBI urging it to investigate the Wadhawan brothers, who were the joint directors of DHFL, for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 40,623.36 crore (as on July 30, 2020) to the consortium of banks led by it. The leading lender in its complain also attached the findings of audit firm KPMG, which was appointed by it. The KPMG prima facie found that there have been “deviation of laid down norms and procedures, manipulation of accounts, concealments, undisclosed bank accounts and misrepresentation” by the DHFL promoters.

