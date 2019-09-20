Biggest Single-day Gain in 10 Years as Sensex Zooms Over 1,600 Points on FinMin's Tax Booster
In a major booster to the market, the government has decided to not levy the enhanced surcharge introduced in the Budget on capital gain arising on sale of equity shares in a companies liable for securities transaction tax.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex skyrocketed over 1600 points in morning session on Friday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to revive the ailing economy.
In a major booster to the market, the government has decided to not levy the enhanced surcharge introduced in the Budget on capital gain arising on sale of equity shares in a companies liable for securities transaction tax.
Also, the super-rich tax will not to apply on capital gains from sale of any security including derivatives in hands of foreign portfolio investors. In another relief, the minister said listed companies which have announced buyback of shares prior to July 5 will not be charged with super rich tax.
The government has also slashed corporate tax to 25.17 per cent inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies. Sitharaman said the revenue foregone on reduction in corporate tax and other relief measures will be Rs 1.45 lakh crore annually. This, she said, is being done to promote investment and growth.
The 30-share index zoomed 1326.65 points, or 3.68 per cent, to 37,767.13, while the broader Nifty rose 362.95 points, or 3.39 per cent, to 11,067.75. Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Maruti, M&M, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, L&T, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto and RIL, rallying up to 9 per cent.
On the other hand, TCS and NTPC were trading in the red. The rupee too appreciated 66 paise to 70.68 against US dollar following the finance minister's announcements.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|1,193.30
|8.38
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,474.00
|8.41
|Yes Bank
|58.00
|7.21
|Reliance
|1,242.50
|5.38
|HDFC
|2,035.00
|3.06
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Astral Poly Tec
|1,138.20
|-1.30
|Zee Entertain
|293.90
|-4.83
|HDFC Bank
|1,195.30
|8.62
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,477.15
|9.07
|Yes Bank
|58.00
|7.11
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|17,615.80
|11.83
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,474.00
|8.41
|UltraTechCement
|4,197.40
|8.56
|HDFC Bank
|1,195.35
|8.56
|Yes Bank
|58.05
|7.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,477.15
|9.07
|HDFC Bank
|1,195.10
|8.61
|Larsen
|1,401.20
|7.73
|Yes Bank
|58.00
|7.11
|IndusInd Bank
|1,365.80
|6.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|293.95
|-4.82
|Infosys
|819.65
|-0.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|820.00
|-0.12
|TCS
|2,103.35
|0.06
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rashami Desai to Marry Boyfriend Arhaan Khan Inside Bigg Boss 13 House: Report
- Viral Video Shows Reporter Saying She Tried to Contact the 'Dead' for Comment
- Arjun Kapoor Trolls Alia Bhatt Over African Safari 'vlog'
- Taylor Swift Weighs in on Game of Thrones Finale and Daenerys Targaryen's Fate
- OnePlus 7T With Round Triple-Camera Module Revealed in Official Press Image