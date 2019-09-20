Take the pledge to vote

Biggest Single-day Gain in 10 Years as Sensex Zooms Over 1,600 Points on FinMin's Tax Booster

In a major booster to the market, the government has decided to not levy the enhanced surcharge introduced in the Budget on capital gain arising on sale of equity shares in a companies liable for securities transaction tax.

PTI

Updated:September 20, 2019, 11:44 AM IST
Biggest Single-day Gain in 10 Years as Sensex Zooms Over 1,600 Points on FinMin's Tax Booster
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex skyrocketed over 1600 points in morning session on Friday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to revive the ailing economy.

In a major booster to the market, the government has decided to not levy the enhanced surcharge introduced in the Budget on capital gain arising on sale of equity shares in a companies liable for securities transaction tax.

Also, the super-rich tax will not to apply on capital gains from sale of any security including derivatives in hands of foreign portfolio investors. In another relief, the minister said listed companies which have announced buyback of shares prior to July 5 will not be charged with super rich tax.

The government has also slashed corporate tax to 25.17 per cent inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies. Sitharaman said the revenue foregone on reduction in corporate tax and other relief measures will be Rs 1.45 lakh crore annually. This, she said, is being done to promote investment and growth.

The 30-share index zoomed 1326.65 points, or 3.68 per cent, to 37,767.13, while the broader Nifty rose 362.95 points, or 3.39 per cent, to 11,067.75. Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Maruti, M&M, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, L&T, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto and RIL, rallying up to 9 per cent.

On the other hand, TCS and NTPC were trading in the red. The rupee too appreciated 66 paise to 70.68 against US dollar following the finance minister's announcements.

S&P BSE SENSEX

37,568.49 +1,475.02 ( +4.09%)

NIFTY 50

11,127.70 +422.90 ( +3.95%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,193.30 8.38
Maruti Suzuki 6,474.00 8.41
Yes Bank 58.00 7.21
Reliance 1,242.50 5.38
HDFC 2,035.00 3.06
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 17,615.80 11.83
Maruti Suzuki 6,474.00 8.41
UltraTechCement 4,197.40 8.56
HDFC Bank 1,195.35 8.56
Yes Bank 58.05 7.30
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 293.95 -4.82
Infosys 819.65 -0.13
