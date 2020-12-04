News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
    Choose Municipal Ward
    CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
    News18»Business
    1-MIN READ

    Billy Bookshelves and Biryani: Ikea Announces Second India Store

    IKEA employees pose outside a van in Mumbai, on November 26, 2019. (REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani)

    IKEA employees pose outside a van in Mumbai, on November 26, 2019. (REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani)

    The furniture giant opened its first Indian outlet two years ago in the southern city of Hyderabad. Its next shopfront will be on the outskirts of financial capital Mumbai.

    Ikea said on Friday it will open its second Indian store on December 18, seeking to woo the nation's growing middle class with Swedish functionality and a dash of local masala.

    The furniture giant opened its first Indian outlet two years ago in the southern city of Hyderabad. Its next shopfront will be on the outskirts of financial capital Mumbai.

    "We are very excited, as Mumbai is one of our priority markets in India," Ikea India chief Peter Betzel said in a statement.

    Ikea is betting big on the world's second-most populous country and its 1.3 billion people, planning to open 25 outlets by 2025 as it diversifies away from Western markets.

    The Hyderabad outlet mixes the brand's staple selection of "Billy" bookshelves and bedspreads with "locally relevant products" like spice boxes and mattresses with a coconut-fibre centre.

    Its canteen serves Ikea's signature meatballs but without beef or pork in deference to local religious practice, as well as local favourites like biryani.

    With coronavirus cases nearing 10 million in India -- but with economic activity almost back to normal -- Ikea said customers will have to register online for an alloted time slot to visit the.

    The home goods behemoth first tried to enter India in 2006 but was foiled by strict foreign investment rules obliging international firms to partner with local companies.

    Ikea said its new store would create over six thousand jobs by 2030, with the aim of ensuring half of its employees are women.

    Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections 2020 Live Results - Ward-Wise Results | Detailed Results Tally | GHMC Results Live Updates
    Next Story

    Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...