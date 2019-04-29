English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Biman Bangladesh Airlines to Resume Delhi Service From May After Six Years
Initially, government-run airline will operate three weekly flights on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays deploying a 162-seater Boeing 737-800.
Mumbai: Nearly six years after it discontinued operations, Biman Bangladesh Airlines will be resuming its services on the Dhaka-New Delhi route from next month, the airline said Monday.
The airline had suspended its services to New Delhi in 2013 and has been connecting the two nations since the 1980s. With the resumption of New Delhi-Dhaka flights, Biman, which is the flag carrier of Bangladesh, will be the sole airline to operate direct flights between the capital cities of the two countries.
The airline is offering a 15 percent discount on the existing base fare on the route, the airline said, adding the promotional offer will remain valid till May 30.
With a fleet of 13 aircraft, it connects seven domestic routes and 15 international destinations including the key cities in the Middle East, London, apart from some
Southeast Asian cities like Yangon, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Kathmandu. Kolkata is the only other city in the country currently serviced by the airline.
InterGlobe Air Transport is the general sales agent for the Dhaka-based company.
