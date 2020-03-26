Binance Charity Launches ‘Crypto against COVID’ Campaign to Raise $5 Mn Funds for Coronavirus Pandemic

Binance Charity, the world’s first blockchain-powered donation platform, has recently started a project to raise funds that will be used to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic globally.

The announcement came through an official blog from the company.







The project, titled ‘Crypto Against COVID’ is aimed at raising $5 million (approx. Rs 37.7 crore) in cryptocurrencies including BNB, BTC, BUSD and XRP. The collected funds will be used to buy medical supplies for the Coronavirus-hit nations, including Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Iran, Turkey, US, and the UK.







“The most important element of human life is to show compassion and help others as we can, without the limitation or restriction of borders,” stated Helen Hai, Head of Binance Charity.







The fundraiser will be initiated by Binance through a donation of $1 million, followed by adding $2 million via #CryptoAgainstCOVID campaign on social media platforms.







Earlier in January, the company launched a ‘Binance for Wuhan’ campaign and donated medical supplied worth $10,000,000 RMB (approx. Rs 10.6 crore) to fight the battle against the Coronavirus in China.







Meanwhile, in India, the number of positive cases have crossed 600 as authorities beefed up preparedness to fight the pandemic with the Army ordnance factories and central paramilitary forces earmarking over 2,000 beds in their chain of hospitals for isolation and treatment of those affected.

