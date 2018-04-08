English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Binani Industries to Move Supreme Court With Rs 7,618 Crore Offer
The Committee of Creditors (CoC), despite supporting the Rs 7,618 crore offer, declined to accept it due to lack of clarity in legal interpretation in several rounds of meeting held both on Saturday and on Sunday.
The Binani Group had sought lenders' support on whether it should move the apex court or not.
Kolkata: Binani Industries has decided to move the Supreme Court with an appeal to redeem the pledge of its assets in debt ridden subsidiary Binani Cements Ltd from its lenders and will also submit 10 per cent of the offer to prove its commitment, a company official on Sunday said.
"We are moving the Supreme Court for sure. We have assurance of support from most of the lenders for this move," a Binani group spokesman told PTI.
Redeeming the pledge will mean seeking an end to the bankruptcy proceedings against it from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
The Committee of Creditors (CoC), despite supporting the Rs 7,618 crore offer, declined to accept it due to lack of clarity in legal interpretation in several rounds of meeting held both on Saturday and on Sunday.
The Binani group had sought lenders' support on whether it should move the apex court or not.
Lenders, part of the Committee of Creditors (CoC), desired that there was no problem in the offer unless a higher adjudicating authority permits it.
Binani, backed by Aditya Birla group's UltraTech Cement, has already received comfort letter for financial support.
Binani has agreed to pay the interest till date since the insolvency proceedings started.
From the day insolvency proceedings were initiated by NCLT, the interest on dues are not charged.
UltraTech Cement entered into an agreement with Binani Industries to buy 98.43 per cent stake in Binani Cements. Operational creditors are supporting UltraTech backed Binani offer as it covers entire claim.
Dalmia Bharat group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Rajputana Properties, had emerged as the highest bidder with an offer to pay Rs 6,350 crore for Binani Cements. The fate of the takeover is hanging in the balance and is set to reach the Supreme Court.
Binani group is hoping to get a favorable outcome from the apex court that will empower the CoC to consent to an out-of-court settlement even after Dalmia Bharat's final voted offer had been submitted before the NCLT, Binani and lenders sources said.
Bharat Dalmia officials has said any out-of-court settlement, while a company undergoes bankruptcy proceedings, will set a bad precedent.
Also Watch
"We are moving the Supreme Court for sure. We have assurance of support from most of the lenders for this move," a Binani group spokesman told PTI.
Redeeming the pledge will mean seeking an end to the bankruptcy proceedings against it from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
The Committee of Creditors (CoC), despite supporting the Rs 7,618 crore offer, declined to accept it due to lack of clarity in legal interpretation in several rounds of meeting held both on Saturday and on Sunday.
The Binani group had sought lenders' support on whether it should move the apex court or not.
Lenders, part of the Committee of Creditors (CoC), desired that there was no problem in the offer unless a higher adjudicating authority permits it.
Binani, backed by Aditya Birla group's UltraTech Cement, has already received comfort letter for financial support.
Binani has agreed to pay the interest till date since the insolvency proceedings started.
From the day insolvency proceedings were initiated by NCLT, the interest on dues are not charged.
UltraTech Cement entered into an agreement with Binani Industries to buy 98.43 per cent stake in Binani Cements. Operational creditors are supporting UltraTech backed Binani offer as it covers entire claim.
Dalmia Bharat group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Rajputana Properties, had emerged as the highest bidder with an offer to pay Rs 6,350 crore for Binani Cements. The fate of the takeover is hanging in the balance and is set to reach the Supreme Court.
Binani group is hoping to get a favorable outcome from the apex court that will empower the CoC to consent to an out-of-court settlement even after Dalmia Bharat's final voted offer had been submitted before the NCLT, Binani and lenders sources said.
Bharat Dalmia officials has said any out-of-court settlement, while a company undergoes bankruptcy proceedings, will set a bad precedent.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|280.65
|+2.00
|+0.72
|SBI
|259.70
|+0.40
|+0.15
|HDFC
|1,829.00
|+4.55
|+0.25
|Tata Steel
|587.20
|+6.75
|+1.16
|Canara Bank
|285.90
|+2.80
|+0.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Magma Fincorp
|162.95
|-1.85
|-1.12
|AIA Engineering
|1,400.60
|-47.45
|-3.28
|Grasim
|1,084.20
|-11.15
|-1.02
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,124.20
|+14.75
|+0.70
|SBI
|259.80
|+1.40
|+0.54
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Lupin
|809.05
|+22.35
|+2.84
|BPCL
|433.95
|+11.50
|+2.72
|Titan Company
|940.30
|+20.25
|+2.20
|HPCL
|353.95
|+5.60
|+1.61
|Tata Steel
|587.20
|+6.75
|+1.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|280.60
|+2.70
|+0.97
|Tata Steel
|586.35
|+5.35
|+0.92
|Sun Pharma
|512.40
|+4.60
|+0.91
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,207.85
|+79.90
|+0.88
|Adani Ports
|378.30
|+3.05
|+0.81
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|384.95
|-8.95
|-2.27
|Infosys
|1,127.00
|-20.55
|-1.79
|Vedanta
|285.05
|-4.85
|-1.67
|HCL Tech
|952.65
|-9.40
|-0.98
|Larsen
|1,316.55
|-12.25
|-0.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|385.40
|-8.55
|-2.17
|Infosys
|1,129.30
|-15.70
|-1.37
|Larsen
|1,311.10
|-17.45
|-1.31
|Bajaj Auto
|2,783.05
|-27.50
|-0.98
|Axis Bank
|500.70
|-2.45
|-0.49
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|4
|India
|7
|2
|3
|12
|1
|Australia
|31
|25
|28
|84
|2
|England
|19
|19
|9
|47
|3
|Canada
|7
|15
|10
|32
|5
|Scotland
|6
|7
|10
|23
|6
|New Zealand
|4
|7
|6
|17
|7
|South Africa
|4
|1
|4
|9
|8
|Wales
|3
|4
|3
|10
|9
|Cyprus
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|16
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Singapore
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|22
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- CWG 2018: Indian Women's Hockey Team Stuns Olympic Champions England
- He's Judged Before His Crime is Proven: When SRK Defended Salman Khan
- Ford Freestyle 1.2L TiVCT First Drive Video Review - Redefining Compact Car Segment
- Matte Green Tata Safari Storme for the Indian Army: Detailed Image Gallery
- Twitter Suspends One Million Accounts For Promoting Terrorism