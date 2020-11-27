Biogen, Sage Therapeutics Enter $1.5 Billion Deal To Develop, Sell Neurological Treatments

Biogen Inc will take a $650 million stake in Sage Therapeutics and pay $875 million in upfront payment as they jointly develop and sell treatments for neurological disorder, the two companies said on Friday.

Under the terms of agreement, Sage will receive $1.525 billion in cash comprising an upfront payment of $875 million and a $650 million equity investment. It will also be eligible to get up to $1.6 billion in potential milestone payments.

Biogen will purchase about 6.2 million newly issued shares of Sage for $104.14 apiece, a 26% premium to Sage’s Wednesday closing price.

The companies will collaborate on two drugs for neurological disorders – zuranolone and SAGE-324 – in the United States. Biogen will get exclusive rights to sell the drugs outside of the United States, excluding rights to zuranolone in Japan, Taiwan and South Korea.

