Bitcoin Drops below $35,000 As China Intensifies Crackdown. Know Top Cryptocoin Prices Today

Bitcoin plunged on Monday amid a nationwide crackdown against cryptocurrency mining in China. The world’s largest cryptocurrency dropped 1.17% to $34,998.68 as of 0815 hours IST on June 21 on coinmarketcap.com Index. On June 18, the local authorities at the southwest province of China’s Sichuan Province had ordered a halt on mining Bitcoins amid concerns over the energy usage. After the latest order, over 90 per cent of China’s Bitcoin mining capacity is expected to shut down, according to reports.

Cryptocurrency market has remained volatile in the recent weeks. The cryptocurrency slumped by half since hitting a record high in April.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrencies and their prices on June 21 (data from coinmarketcap.com while publishing the article):

Bitcoin $34,998.68 -1.17% change in 24 hours

Ethereum $2190.73 0.36% change in 24 hours

Binance Coin $333.40 -0.42% change in 24 hours

Tether $1 0.03% change in 24 hours

Cardano $1.39 0.14% change in 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.2691 -5.27% change in 24 hours

XRP $0.7411 -0.96% change in 24 hours

Polkadot $20.01 -1.06% change in 24 hours

USD Coin $1.00 0.03% change in 24 hours

Uniswap $20.26 2.84% change in 24 hours

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here