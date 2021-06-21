Bitcoin Drops below $35,000 As China Intensifies Crackdown. Know Top Cryptocoin Prices Today

Bitcoin plunged on Monday amid a nationwide crackdown against cryptocurrency mining in China. The world’s largest cryptocurrency dropped 1.17% to $34,998.68 as of 0815 hours IST on June 21 on coinmarketcap.com Index. On June 18, the local authorities at the southwest province of China’s Sichuan Province had ordered a halt on mining Bitcoins amid concerns over the energy usage. After the latest order, over 90 per cent of China’s Bitcoin mining capacity is expected to shut down, according to reports.
Cryptocurrency market has remained volatile in the recent weeks. The cryptocurrency slumped by half since hitting a record high in April.
Take a look at the top cryptocurrencies and their prices on June 21 (data from coinmarketcap.com while publishing the article):
Bitcoin $34,998.68 -1.17% change in 24 hours
Ethereum $2190.73 0.36% change in 24 hours
Binance Coin $333.40 -0.42% change in 24 hours
Tether $1 0.03% change in 24 hours
Cardano $1.39 0.14% change in 24 hours
Dogecoin $0.2691 -5.27% change in 24 hours
XRP $0.7411 -0.96% change in 24 hours
Polkadot $20.01 -1.06% change in 24 hours
USD Coin $1.00 0.03% change in 24 hours
Uniswap $20.26 2.84% change in 24 hours
