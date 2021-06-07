Bitcoin, Ether Rise Today; Check the Prices of Top Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin, Ether and other cryptocurrencies rose on Monday after a plunge on June 6. The most popular cryptocurrency were trading marginally higher in the morning at 1200 hours IST on Monday. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $79.70 billion, 22.07 per cent down from the previous day. There has been reports that China has blocked a slew of crypto-related accounts on Weibo platform. China’s latest crackdown on cryptocurrencies dragged the market further on Sunday.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrencies and their prices on June 7 (data from coinmarketcap.com):

Bitcoin $36,187.45 0.95% change

Ethereum $2,775 4.33% change

Binance Coin $399.54 1.58% change

Tether $1.00 -0.02% change

Cardano $1.71 1.6% change

Dogecoin $0.38 0.81% change

XRP $0.97 1.99% change

Polkadot $24.69 3.19% change

USD Coin $1 0.01% change

Uniswap $26.39 2.22% change

