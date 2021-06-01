Bitcoin, Ethereum and Other Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today

Cryptocurrencies showed a strong performance on Monday. While Ethereum gained more than 8%, Bitcoin also rose nearly 4%. However, London and US markets shut were for holidays on Monday. Bitcoin has been less volatile in recent days but is down by more than 35% this month, weighed by growing regulatory pressures on the sector.

Cryptocurrency prices as of 1150 hours IST (Source: coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin: $37,367.43, up 7.68%

Ethereum: $2,666.88, up 12.53%

Tether: $1.00, down 0.01%

Cardano: $1.74, up 8.91%

Binance Coin: $343.29, up 11.02%

XRP: $1.05, up 12.97%

Dogecoin: $0.3321, up 10.93%

USD Coin: $1, up 0.05%

Polkadot: $22.71, down 13.98%

Uniswap: $27.65, up 12.49%

