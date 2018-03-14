GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bitcoin Exchange Reaches Deal With Barclays for UK Transactions

The UK is the largest market for Coinbase in Europe, and the exchange said its customer base in the region was growing at twice the rate of elsewhere.

Reuters

Updated:March 14, 2018, 11:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bitcoin Exchange Reaches Deal With Barclays for UK Transactions
Representative Image
London: One of the biggest bitcoin exchanges has struck a rare deal which will allow it to open a bank account with Britain's Barclays, making it easier for UK customers of the exchange to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, the UK boss of the exchange said on Wednesday.

Large global banks have been reluctant to do business with companies that handle bitcoin and other digital coins because of concerns they are used by criminals to launder money and that regulators will soon crack down on them. San Francisco-based exchange, Coinbase, said its UK subsidiary was the first to be granted an e-money licence by the UK's financial watchdog, a precursor to getting the banking relationship with Barclays.

The Barclays account will make it easier for British customers. Previously, they had to transfer pounds into euros and go through an Estonian bank. "Having domestic GBP payments with Barclays reduces the cost, improves the customer experience...and makes the transaction faster," said Zeeshan Feroz, Coinbase's UK CEO.

The UK is the largest market for Coinbase in Europe, and the exchange said its customer base in the region was growing at twice the rate of elsewhere. Feroz said that it took considerable time to get a UK bank on board, partly because Barclays needed to be sure that Coinbase had the right systems in place to prevent money laundering.

Regulators across the globe have warned that cryptocurrencies are used by criminals to launder money, and some exchanges have been shut down. "It's a completely brand new industry. There's a lot of understanding and risk management that's needed," Feroz said.

Despite growing interest in both digital currencies and the technology behind them, some big lenders have limited their customers’ ability to buy cryptocurrencies, fearing a plunge in their value will leave customers unable to repay debts.

In February, British banks Lloyds and Virgin Money said they would ban credit card customers from buying cryptocurrencies, following the lead of JP Morgan and Citigroup. Coinbase said it had also become the first crypto exchange to use Britain's Faster Payments Scheme, a network used by the traditional financial industry.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,917.94 +610.80 ( +1.83%)

Nifty 50

10,421.40 +194.55 ( +1.90%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PNB 99.30 +1.35 +1.38
IOC 395.05 -12.80 -3.14
SBI 257.05 +2.35 +0.92
Reliance 929.05 -2.80 -0.30
IDBI Bank 73.70 +6.45 +9.59
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
IOC 395.10 -12.80 -3.14
Colgate 1,035.00 -8.20 -0.79
PNB 99.35 +1.35 +1.38
IDBI Bank 73.85 +6.85 +10.22
Venkys 4,346.75 +395.15 +10.00
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 639.10 +19.95 +3.22
Ambuja Cements 243.90 +5.10 +2.14
Yes Bank 318.85 +6.05 +1.93
Bajaj Finance 1,710.10 +29.40 +1.75
UltraTechCement 4,230.25 +60.25 +1.44
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 318.90 +5.80 +1.85
Maruti Suzuki 8,839.85 +86.35 +0.99
Axis Bank 535.55 +4.75 +0.89
SBI 257.00 +2.10 +0.82
ICICI Bank 306.35 +2.35 +0.77
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IOC 395.05 -12.80 -3.14
Bharti Infratel 339.15 -9.85 -2.82
HPCL 375.40 -7.55 -1.97
Hero Motocorp 3,639.35 -61.85 -1.67
ONGC 180.60 -3.00 -1.63
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,635.45 -65.85 -1.78
ONGC 180.60 -2.80 -1.53
Tata Steel 620.45 -7.85 -1.25
HDFC 1,846.30 -16.95 -0.91
Bajaj Auto 2,948.85 -25.30 -0.85
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES