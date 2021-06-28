Bitcoin Hovering Around $35,000, Ether Jumps. Know Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today

Bitcoin, Ether, Binance Coin and other major cryptocurrencies were trading higher on Monday. The world’s largest cryptocurrency rose nearly 4.51 per cent in the last 24 hours to touch $34,512 at 0810 hours IST on June 28 on coinmarketcap.com Index. Bitcoin remained largely volatile last week amid a nationwide crackdown against cryptocurrency mining in China.

The global cryptocurrency market cap on Monday increased 3.52% day-to-day to $1.38 trillion, according to coinmarketcap.com. “The massive selloff that we witnessed last week seems to have subsided. As expected after such volatility, consolidation can be observed across the crypto spectrum. Bitcoin, the highest contributor to the global cryptocurrency market cap, began the day at 5% higher than the previous day. Ethereum also showed modest gains earlier in the day. The panic selling has subsided, and that is a hugely positive sign for the markets," Edul Patel, chief executive officer and co-founder, Mudrex, a global crypto trading platform.

Ether rose 4.32% in the last 24 hours to $1991.05."One interesting fact regarding the Ethereum network is that the fees for using the network are at the lowest levels in a year. It is an especially good sign for the users of the network, as it would likely increase the adoption, which leads to prices of the token driving higher," he added.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrencies and their prices on June 25 (data from coinmarketcap.com while publishing the article):

Bitcoin $34,512 4.51 per cent change in 24 hours

Ethereum $1992.40 4.56 per cent change in 24 hours

Binance Coin $287.13 0.29 per cent change in 24 hours

Cardano $1.32 1.37 per cent change in 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.256 2.61 per cent change in 24 hours

XRP $0.638 2.47 per cent change in 24 hours

Polkadot $14.96 0.74 per cent change in 24 hours

Bitcoin Cash $475.44 1.56 per cent change in 24 hours

USD Coin $1.00 -0.14 per cent change in last 24 hours

Litecoin $130.99 1.21 per cent change in 24 hours

“The panic selling has subsided and that is a hugely positive sign for the markets. Several investors pounced on the opportunity to buy the dips, which can be observed from the traded volumes. However, relatively new investors dwelling in this space should keep in mind that the major cryptocurrencies are likely to be range-bound in the near term," Patel mentioned.

