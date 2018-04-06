GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Bitcoin, Other Cryptocurrencies Hit Hard on Indian Exchanges After RBI Clampdown

In India, Bitcoin, a volatile cryptocurrency, plummeted to a low of 350,001 rupees or about $5,392, according to crypto-currency exchange Coinome, compared with its international market price of $6,617.

Reuters

Updated:April 6, 2018, 10:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bitcoin, Other Cryptocurrencies Hit Hard on Indian Exchanges After RBI Clampdown
Representative photo. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India moved to bar banks and other entities that it regulates from having any linkages to virtual currency dealers, leading to a plunge in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on local exchanges on Friday.

The government and the central bank have previously cautioned the public on cryptocurrencies, with New Delhi earlier this year vowing to eliminate the use of digital currencies, which it considers illegal in the country's payment system.

Entities regulated by the RBI shall not carry out transactions with individuals or businesses dealing in virtual currency, the RBI said on Thursday after issuing its bimonthly monetary policy report.

In India, Bitcoin, a volatile cryptocurrency, plummeted to a low of 350,001 rupees or about $5,392, according to crypto-currency exchange Coinome, compared with its international market price of $6,617.

Before the announcement, Bitcoin had been trading at about a 5 percent premium to its overseas price, said Vishal Gupta, co-founder of Block Chain and Cryptocurrency Committee, an industry body, noting it is now trading at a significant discount.

"This seems to be a very aggressive move," said technology law expert Namita Viswanath, a principal associate at IndusLaw.

"Instead of the RBI taking a holistic approach and seeing how to curb potential misuse, it seems to be a rather broad-stroke approach of completely prohibiting this altogether."

Late on Friday, the RBI issued a more detailed that stated any regulated entities which already provide services to facilitate dealing with virtual currencies will have to cut all ties within three months.

The government has previously likened cryptocurrency investments to "Ponzi schemes" that offer unusually high returns to early investors.

It has set up a panel to look into the issues relating to cryptocurrencies and plans to appoint a regulator to oversee unregulated exchanges.

But Thursday's announcement raised concerns about the exit options for investors who currently hold cryptocurrencies.

Gupta estimates that at least 4 to 5 million people in India hold some kind of cryptocurrency and that 60 percent of them entered the market between October and December, when prices were at a peak.

"Most of these people are already sitting on capital losses," he said. "Now the asset has become dead. You can't transact with it. If you transact with it, your bank accounts are going to be shut."

Virtual currencies raise concerns of consumer protection, market integrity and money laundering, among others, the RBI said on Thursday.

"If the government stands firm on their decision then we will have to eventually pivot our business model from crypto-fiat to crypto-crypto hence omitting the fiat part in totality," said Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, a cryptocurrency exchange.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,626.97 +30.17 ( +0.09%)

Nifty 50

10,331.60 +6.45 ( +0.06%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 280.65 +2.00 +0.72
SBI 259.70 +0.40 +0.15
HDFC 1,829.00 +4.55 +0.25
Tata Steel 587.20 +6.75 +1.16
Canara Bank 285.90 +2.80 +0.99
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Magma Fincorp 162.95 -1.85 -1.12
AIA Engineering 1,400.60 -47.45 -3.28
Grasim 1,084.20 -11.15 -1.02
Dr Reddys Labs 2,124.20 +14.75 +0.70
SBI 259.80 +1.40 +0.54
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 809.05 +22.35 +2.84
BPCL 433.95 +11.50 +2.72
Titan Company 940.30 +20.25 +2.20
HPCL 353.95 +5.60 +1.61
Tata Steel 587.20 +6.75 +1.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 280.60 +2.70 +0.97
Tata Steel 586.35 +5.35 +0.92
Sun Pharma 512.40 +4.60 +0.91
Maruti Suzuki 9,207.85 +79.90 +0.88
Adani Ports 378.30 +3.05 +0.81
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 384.95 -8.95 -2.27
Infosys 1,127.00 -20.55 -1.79
Vedanta 285.05 -4.85 -1.67
HCL Tech 952.65 -9.40 -0.98
Larsen 1,316.55 -12.25 -0.92
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 385.40 -8.55 -2.17
Infosys 1,129.30 -15.70 -1.37
Larsen 1,311.10 -17.45 -1.31
Bajaj Auto 2,783.05 -27.50 -0.98
Axis Bank 500.70 -2.45 -0.49
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Recommended For You