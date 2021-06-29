Bitcoin Price Below $35,000; Ether, Dogecoin Jump. Check Cryptocurrency Rates Today

PriBitcoin price continued to remain below $35,000-mark on Tuesday amid further crackdown on the cryptocurrency industry across the world. The world’s largest cryptocurrency saw a marginal increase of 0.74% on a day, to $34,673.09 at 0730 hours IST on June 29 on coinmarketcap.com Index. Over the weekend, Britain’s financial regulator said Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, cannot conduct any regulated activity in the United Kingdom. The regulator also issued a warning to consumers about the platform and advertisements promising high returns on cryptoasset investments. The regulatory scrutiny dragged Bitcoin to a low of around $30,200 on Sunday before the rebound.

