Bitcoin Price Today Above $45,000; Cryptocurrency Market Hits $2 Trillion After 3 Months

Bitcoin prices on Friday jumped well beyond the $45,000 mark on the market. The cryptocurrency has been trading green over the last seven days with a market cap of $848.41 billion, according to information on CoinMarketCap. Lately, the price of Bitcoin has been jumping between an all-time high of $46,232 to a drop of almost 2 per cent. However, with this in mind, it should be noted that the Bitcoin prices overall have gone up by 53 per cent this year alone, despite the volatility it displays. The dominance of Bitcoin in the market at the time of this article was 44.84 per cent with an increase of 0.24 per cent over the day. The price of Bitcoin on August 13, stood at $45,193.44 with a drop of 2.06 per cent over the course of 24 hours. The digital coin was trading at 11.54 per cent over a seven-day period.

After Bitcoin saw its prices drop to an all-time low as it went under the $30,000-mark last month, the total market cap of many crypto coins hit the $2-trillion mark. This came after a three-month decline from its $2.12 trillion in Mid may according to a report by CoinGecko. This surge came after Bitcoin along with a few of the market’s top altcoins saw a jump over the past week. Bitcoin hit an all-time high on Wednesday as it reached $46,500. This market the cryptocurrency’s jump f 19 per cent over the last three months. Meanwhile, Ether scaled up as well, reaching 21 per cent with a price of $3,200. At the time of this article, the price of Ethereum on CoinMarketCap.com was $3,124.63 with the price over the last 24 hours declining by 3.16. However, the altcoin maintained its trend of trading green over the last week with a 12.54 per cent upward move.

The global crypto market cap at the time of this article was $1.89 trillion, and the overall market had declined by 2.72 per cent over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $116.41 billion, which makes for a 10.95 per cent decrease according to CoinMarketCap. The total DeFi was listed as being $12.37 billion or 10.63 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. The volume of all the stable coins was at $91.80 billion which was 78.86 per cent of the total market volume over the last 24 hours.

Having said that, other altcoins have shown that they have been trading green over the past week. Digital assets such as Binance Coin, Tether, Cardano and XRP have been trading at 17.55 per cent, 0.04 per cent, 43.56 per cent and 36.59 per cent respectively.

Speaking on the trends of the cryptocurrency market over the past week, Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex said, “The fantastic rally that was present across the crypto spectrum over the past week came to a halt. The past 24 hours witnessed a massive profit booking across the crypto spectrum. It was an immense profit booking session, and that was evident as the total crypto market capitalization declined more than 5%, and the traded volumes shot up tremendously. Bitcoin investors are worried that the lack of a sturdy support zone until the $42,000 level could drag prices significantly lower. The Altcoins replicated the fall at the slightest hint of a selloff in BTC. The largest Altcoin, Ether, which was on a major bullish territory, also declined."

Siddharth Menon, COO WazirX said, “The Altcoin market has seen rejection around $1.05 Trillion multiple times. Break out of this level would make Altcoins rally like we saw in 1st quarter of 2021. The early signs are clearly visible in some of the strongest DEFI and NFT based projects. Some of the tokens like AXS and IOTEX have made new ATH(All time high). One needs to be very cautious while investing into Altcoins as they are the most volatile.”

“Markets look good after the deep correction that started in May 2021. As a crypto enthusiast, I am eagerly waiting for the markets to make a new ATH,” added Menon.

