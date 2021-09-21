Bitcoin Price Today Below $43,500; Ether, Binance in Red; Top Cryptocurrency Rates

Bitcoin on Tuesday witnessed a steep fall to $42,699, down 6,28 per cent. The market cap of the largest virtual currency is $802.8 billion. Meanwhile, on the other hand underdog token Aqua Pig, listed on CoinmarketCap, was priced at $0.00000000001 at the time of writing the article and has surged over 452 percent in the last 24 hours. According to the token’s website, Aqua Pig was “born out of a spirit of community and coming together, to help each other navigate the murky waters of the crypto world, and have fun at the same time!”. It claims to be a community led project that is transparent and open to suggestions or criticism.

On the other hand, the rival currency of Bitcoin that is Ethereum on Tuesday also went down to $3,011, down 5.38 per cent. The market cap of the currency stood at $352.36 billion. “Monday was a gloomy day for the cryptocurrency market and the stock markets. Massive concerns of a stock market disturbed the momentum in the crypto spectrum. The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, fell below the $43,000 mark, wiping out all its gains from the past couple of weeks. The situation was even grimmer for the Altcoins. The largest Altcoin, Ether, dropped below $3000 and this led to a massive selloff among the other Altcoins. Although ETH recovered later, most of the other Altcoins continued to remain under pressure. The global crypto market cap dropped more than 8%, but the total traded volumes shot up by a massive 64%. It clearly signals panic across the crypto market as investors rushed to reduce their exposure. The crypto market would likely remain shaky over the coming 24 hours." Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex- A Global Crypto Trading Platform said.

The global crypto market cap is $1.89 trillion, a 6.45 per cent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $149.03 billion, which makes a 62.31 billion increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $20.24 billion, 13.58 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $117.79 billion, which is 79.04 billion of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The largest currency Bitcoin’s dominance also took a beating by 42.47 per cent, a decrease of 0.08 per cent over the day.

“The overall crypto markets experienced a minor landslide of sorts today. The Total market cap slid down below the $2 trillion mark. The $250 billion loss in value is speculated to be due to the ubiquitous sell-off linked to a probable calamitous debt default by China’s leading real estate giant, Evergrande. Bitcoin and most of the Altcoins fell by around 10% approximately during this period.Solana(SOL) tanked almost by more than 12%. Incidentally, the recent trend pattern indicates that Solana could be breaking out of a bullish flag pattern. This could mean a potential upside in the near future. Not to forget though, is the fact that Solana was one of the few tokens that rallied the highest between July and August of this year.Recently, analysts derived that the long-term Bitcoin chart contains a fractal and going by this previous unique geometrical pattern, BTC could rise to $300K levels. Now that’s serious music to investor ears,” Siddharth Menon, COO, WazirX said. Almost all cryptocurrencies were trading in the red, Cardano was trading at $2.09, down 1.92 per cent. While Binance Coin was trading at $363.70, down 6.80 per cent.

Here are the top cryptocurrencies and their prices on September 21, 2021 (data from coinmarketcap.com while publishing the article)

Bitcoin - $42,699 with a change of -3.72 per cent over the last 24 hours

Ether - $3,011 with a change of -5.38 per cent over the last 24 hours

Cardano - $2.09 with a change of -1.92 per cent over the last 24 hours

Binance Coin - $363.70 with a change of -6.80 per cent over the last 24 hours

Tether - $1 with a change of -0.04per cent over the last 24 hours

XRP - 0.9398 with a change of -5.68 per cent over the last 24 hours

Solana - 136.08 with a change of -6.48 per cent over the last 24 hours

Polkadot - $28.44 with a change of -10.21 per cent over the last 24 hours

Dogecoin - $0.2077 with a change of -7.11 per cent over the last 24 hours

