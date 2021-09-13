Bitcoin Price Today Drops Below $45,000, Cardano, Binance Tank; Top Cryptocurrency Rates

Bitcoin on Monday opened in green and was trading at $44,873.44, down 0.88 per cent. The biggest virtual currency touched an all-time high in June and reached $65,000- triggered by some favourable developments across the world. On the other hand, Bitcoin’s rival Ethereum also opened in the positive territory at $3,283.92, down 0.07 per cent.

“The crypto market showed signs of stability entering the new week. Most crypto traders and investors would be looking forward to putting the volatility of the previous week behind them. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin found support near the $45,500 mark. The largest Altcoin, Ether showed strong character above $3400. This new week would be crucial for the two heavyweights in crypto. The past 24 hours were tough for Solana as it tanked over 6%. After an intense rally over the past week or so, Solana could likely be entering a consolidation zone soon. The global crypto market cap stood at $2.12 trillion, a marginal increase of 0.94% over the past 24 hours. The traded volumes dropped massively as traders remained watchful over the weekend. Bitcoin dominance also took a marginal dip, although the overall market capitalization increased riding on the back of an Altcoin rally," Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex- A Global Crypto Trading Platform said.

Last week, Shaktikant Das, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India at an event organized by The Indian Express and Financial Times, said that the central bank continues to have ‘serious and major’ concerns regarding cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. He also said that this concern was conveyed to the government of India.

Currently, the global crypto market cap is $2.07 trillion, a 0.25 per cent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $110.17 billion which makes a 0.49 per cent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $18.22 billion, 16.54 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $85.17 billion, which is 77.31 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.However, Bitcoin’s dominance took a beating by 0.13 per cent at 41.10 per cent.

Cardano on Monday also opened in red at $2.46, down 4.86 per cent while Dogecoin was trading at $0.2432, down 0.85 per cent.

Here are the top cryptocurrencies and their prices on September 13, 2021 (data from coinmarketcap.com while publishing the article)

Bitcoin $44,873.44 or (-0.88 per cent) change in 24 hours

Ethereum $3,283.92or ( -0.07 per cent) change in 24 hours

Cardano $2.46 or (-4.86 per cent) change in 24 hours

Binance Coin $405.73 or (+0.92 per cent) change in 24 hours

Tether $1.00 or (-0.02 per cent) change in 24 hours

XRP $1.09 or (+1.93 per cent) change in 24 hours

Solana $159.63 or (-9.58 per cent) change in 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.2432 or (+0.85 per cent) change in 24 hours

USD Coin $1.00 or (+0.00 per cent) change in last 24 hours

Polkadot $28.02 or (-19.47 per cent) change in 24 hours

Uniswap $22.69 or (+0.90 per cent) change in 24 hours

Chainlink $28.46 or (+6.40 per cent) change in 24 hours

Bitcoin Cash $632.32 or (0.54 per cent) change in 24 hours

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here