Bitcoin Price Today Nears $62,900, Ether, Binance Jump; Know Top Cryptocurrency Rates

Bitcoin price continued to increase on Tuesday, October 26. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, touched its all-time high of $67,139 last week, after the first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) was launched at the New York Stock Exchange. It dropped slightly after hitting new record high but remained above $62,500. Bitcoin price surged 1.71 per cent in the last 24 hours to $62,811.91 at 0816 hours on October 26, according to coinmarketcap.com. Bitcoin’s dominance currently recorded at 45.20 per cent, 0.17 per cent down over the day.

“Bitcoin currently trades around the $62,000- mark. The asset witnessed a slight correction after it hit its new all-time high of $66,930 last week. Some consolidation is seen but volumes have continued to hold up well. BTC has a market capitalisation of $1.2 trillion and a dominance of 46 per cent. In a nutshell, the past week has been a good one for the market, and largely in the green. Between ETF approval, ETF launch and now new all-time highs, the pace of news is frenetic, but all positive," said ZebPay Trade desk.

Ether, the second most valuable cryptocurrency in the world has also been touching record highs in the last few weeks ahead of a major upgrade of its underlying platform, Ethereum. The cryptocurrency increased 2.80 per cent over a day to $4,236.64, according to coinmarketcap.com. Other popular cryptocurrencies, Cardano and Binance coin also rose on Tuesday.

“Ethereum saw some vigour in the last week. ETH broke out of the descending triangle pattern on the daily chart. Immediate resistance remains at the $0.072 levels, breaking which we could see a strong rally in Ether. Ethereum has shown indications of the start of strong bullish momentum which will trigger other Altcoins towards fresher rallies," mentioned WazirX trade desk.

Walmart has recently kicked off a pilot programme to allow shoppers to buy Bitcoin at Coinstar kiosks in its stores. Walmart customers will be able to purchase bitcoin using ATM-like machines installed by Coinstar, the company mentioned. Coinstar, known for its machines that can exchange physical coins for cash, has partnered with digital currency exchange CoinMe to permit customers buy bitcoin at some of its kiosks. There are 200 Coinstar kiosks located inside Walmart stores across the United States that will allow customers to buy bitcoin.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on October 26, 2021 (data from coinmarketcap.com while publishing the article)

Bitcoin $62,811.91 - 1.71 per cent up in 24 hours

Ether $4,236.64 - 2.80 per cent up in 24 hours

Binance Coin $486.79 -1.52 per cent up in 24 hours

Cardano $2.18 - 2.10 per cent up in 24 hours

Tether $1.00 - 0.00 per cent change in 24 hours

Solana $210.17 - 4.99 per cent up in 24 hours

XRP $1.11 - 2.01 per cent up in 24 hours

Polkadot $44.03 - 3.14 per cent up in 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.2643 - 2.82 per cent down in 24 hours

USD Coin $1.00 - 0.01 per cent down in 24 hours

Ether, Solana and LINK appear strong against Bitcoin and may outperform it in the weeks to come, said WazirX trade desk.

“The past 24 hours witnessed the cryptocurrency market making some aggressive moves. Bitcoin crossed the $63,000 mark and Ether inched closer to the $4300 mark. Solana seems to have a huge buying pressure currently. A massive surge in volumes caused a significant rally in the price as Solana shot up more than 15%. The total traded volumes increased more than 12 per cent over the past 24 hours and the total cryptocurrency market cap went past the $2.61 trillion mark," said by Edul Patel, chief executive officer and co-founder, Mudrex, a global crypto trading platform.

