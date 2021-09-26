Bitcoin Price Today Above $42,000; Ether, Cardano Fall, Top Cryptocurrency Rates

Bitcoin on Sunday was trading on $42.254, down 0.93 per cent in the last 24 hours. However, the biggest virtual currency tanked 11.69 per cent over the last one week. The market cap of the Bitcoin on Sunday stood at $795.22 billion. The Bitcoin and other virtual currencies have been trading in the red since last one week-thanks to the uncertainty emanating from the Evergrande’s financial crisis, the housing finance company that was on the brink of collapse and was expected to default on its payment, this sent shockwaves across the markets in the world. The uncertainty on the tapering timeline that got clarity in the US Fed meeting happened last week also weighed in on markets. In the US Fed meeting, US Fed Chief Jerome Powell announced that the tapering of asset purchase will start very soon. This enthused the markets across the country.

On the other hand, the rival currency Ethereum was trading at $2,857.18, down 2.48 per cent, and the Ether went down 16.34 per cent over the last one week. Cardano was trading in the red $2.25, down 5.25 per cent. The market cap of Cardano $72.22 billion.

The prices of cryptocurrency acted with volatility as China’s central bank on Friday announced a ban on all cryptocurrency payments and services, escalating its ongoing clampdown on bitcoin and other digital coins as it moves to roll out its own virtual currency. Chinese regulators’ latest action “strictly prohibits" exchanging cryptocurrency for legal tender, providing information or pricing services, and trading in cryptocurrency derivatives. The measure also applies to overseas exchanges that provide services online within the country’s borders. Violators will face criminal penalties. This marks Beijing’s latest ratcheting up of restrictions on what it sees as a vehicle for capital flight and competition for its digital yuan, now set to roll out as early as 2022.

The global crypto market cap is $1.87 trillion, a 2.10 per cent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $94.71 billion, which makes a 29.85 per cent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $13.77 billion, 14.54 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $75.47 billion, which is 79.69 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s price is currently $42,240.19. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.58 per cent, an increase of 0.47 per cent over the day.

The Bitcoin in December, after the comments of many prominent personalities reached an all-time high of $64,895 hit on April 14. Since last many days the Bitcoin prices have been in the red zone, factoring in many reasons across the world. On Saturday, the Binance Coin was trading at $340.47, down 5.33 per cent over the last 24 days, the Binance Coin slid 16.93 per cent over the last one week. The market cap of Binance coin stood at $ 57.413 billion.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on September 26 2021 (data from coinmarketcap.com while publishing the article)

Bitcoin $42,254 or (-0.93 per cent) change in 24 hours

Ethereum $2,857.64 or (-2.48 per cent) change in 24 hours

Cardano $2.25 or (-5.25 per cent) change in 24 hours

Tether $1.00 or (+0.01 per cent) change in 24 hours

Binance Coin $340.47 or (-5.33 per cent) change in 24 hours

XRP $0.9876 or (-1.11 per cent) change in 24 hours

Solana $145.70 or (-1.44 per cent) change in 24 hours

Polkadot $32.11 or (+2.04 per cent) change in 24 hours

USD Coin $1.00 or (+0.01 per cent) change in last 24 hours

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here