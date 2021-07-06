Bitcoin Price Falls 40% in Q2, One Of the Largest in History. Another Slump Coming Soon?

Bitcoin prices continued to drop and remained under $34000-mark on Tuesday. The world’s largest cryptocurrency slumped 1.89 per cent in the last 24 hours to $33,813.12 at 0800 hours IST on July 6 on coinmarketcap.com Index. It has lost almost 50 per cent from its mid-April high amid crackdown against cryptocurrency around the globe. In the second quarter, Bitcoin fell around 40 per cent, one of the largest quarterly decline in the history of cryptocurrency.

“Bitcoin has been pretty range-bound over the past days. The asset has been trading between $32,500 to $36,500 levels. The Bitcoin taproot upgrade is due soon, and while the impact of that of the same prices remains to be seen, this development is likely to have a positive impact on the asset. Volumes have held up well, and the activity across the network is also good. Bitcoin remains the favourite, as the crypto markets ride the recovery trend," said ZebPay trade desk.

“The crucial support level of Bitcoin, at the $30,000-mark, would be closely tracked. If Bitcoin falls below that region, not only would several short positions become active, the price of other Altcoins would also take a toll," said Edul Patel, chief executive and co-founder, Mudrex- A Global Crypto Trading Platform.

