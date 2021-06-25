Bitcoin Rises Above $35,000 Today. Check Ether and Other Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin price surged past $35,000-mark on Friday. The world’s largest cryptocurrency rose nearly 9 per cent on a day, to $35,233 at 0810 hours IST on June 25 on coinmarketcap.com Index. Bitcoin price dropped below $30,000 for the first time this week since January.

“Bitcoin remained range-bound, hovering between $32,000 to a little over the $35,000-mark. Bitcoin supporters are relieved that BTC managed to retain the support at $32,000. Consolidation is usually a good sign after such a violent selloff. It shows that the bears have finally lost the steam, and the buyers are getting active," said Edul Patel, chief executive officer and co-founder, Mudrex- A Global Crypto Trading Platform.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrencies and their prices on June 25 (data from coinmarketcap.com while publishing the article):

Bitcoin $35,233 8.79% change in 24 hours

Ethereum $1991.05 4.32% change in 24 hours

Binance Coin $306.55 7.35% change in 24 hours

Cardano $1.37 7.54% change in 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.286 26.03% change in 24 hours

XRP $0.679 7.98% change in 24 hours

Polkadot $16.25 7.57% change in 24 hours

Bitcoin Cash $490.27 5.19% change in 24 hours

Litecoin $136.74 8.83% change in 24 hours

Solana $32.71 14.27% change in 24 hours

