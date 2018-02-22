English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bitcoins for Free? Japanese Cryptocurrency Exchange Lands in Hot Water Again
The latest flub could draw further attention to security and systems at cryptocurrency exchanges, which were already under scrutiny in the wake of the Coincheck heist. The theft also drew into question Japan's system of overseeing exchanges.
Representative Image
TOKYO: A blunder at a Japanese cryptocurrency exchange let investors briefly buy bitcoins for free - though none were able to profit from the mistake.
Zaif, a government-registered exchange run by Osaka-based Tech Bureau Corp, said on Tuesday that a system glitch had let seven customers buy bitcoin with no yen value during a 20-minute window last week.
The exchange voided the trades after discovering the error, which happened on Feb. 16 - though it was still trying to resolve the issue with one customer who tried to transfer the knock-down bitcoins from the exchange, a spokesman told Reuters.
Zaif's operator had already faced checks after last month's theft of $530 million in digital money from Coincheck Inc, with regulators fearing its systems were at risk from cyber-attacks.
The latest flub could draw further attention to security and systems at cryptocurrency exchanges, which were already under scrutiny in the wake of the Coincheck heist. The theft also drew into question Japan's system of overseeing exchanges.
Zaif is one of 16 exchanges registered with the government, which last year allowed a further 16 - including Coincheck - to continue operating pending full registration.
The registered exchanges will form a self-regulatory body from April, sources have told Reuters. They had originally planned to merge two existing industry bodies representing both registered and unregistered exchanges.
The body will set out rules on issues like exchange security and advertising, and will lay out penalties for members who don't follow the policies, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.
Japan last year rolled out the world's first system to oversee cryptocurrency exchanges, in a bid to protect customers and stamp out illegal uses of cryptocurrencies as it sought to nurture a young and promising sector.
The regulator opted for relatively loose rules to help nurture the industry, mostly populated by start-ups. The Coincheck heist exposed flaws in the system, and - for some experts - raised questions over Japan's dash to regulate the industry amid crackdowns by countries from China to India.
Bitcoin surged more than 1,300 percent last year but lost about half its value at one point this year as more governments and central banks signalled possible regulatory crackdowns.
Also Watch
Zaif, a government-registered exchange run by Osaka-based Tech Bureau Corp, said on Tuesday that a system glitch had let seven customers buy bitcoin with no yen value during a 20-minute window last week.
The exchange voided the trades after discovering the error, which happened on Feb. 16 - though it was still trying to resolve the issue with one customer who tried to transfer the knock-down bitcoins from the exchange, a spokesman told Reuters.
Zaif's operator had already faced checks after last month's theft of $530 million in digital money from Coincheck Inc, with regulators fearing its systems were at risk from cyber-attacks.
The latest flub could draw further attention to security and systems at cryptocurrency exchanges, which were already under scrutiny in the wake of the Coincheck heist. The theft also drew into question Japan's system of overseeing exchanges.
Zaif is one of 16 exchanges registered with the government, which last year allowed a further 16 - including Coincheck - to continue operating pending full registration.
The registered exchanges will form a self-regulatory body from April, sources have told Reuters. They had originally planned to merge two existing industry bodies representing both registered and unregistered exchanges.
The body will set out rules on issues like exchange security and advertising, and will lay out penalties for members who don't follow the policies, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.
Japan last year rolled out the world's first system to oversee cryptocurrency exchanges, in a bid to protect customers and stamp out illegal uses of cryptocurrencies as it sought to nurture a young and promising sector.
The regulator opted for relatively loose rules to help nurture the industry, mostly populated by start-ups. The Coincheck heist exposed flaws in the system, and - for some experts - raised questions over Japan's dash to regulate the industry amid crackdowns by countries from China to India.
Bitcoin surged more than 1,300 percent last year but lost about half its value at one point this year as more governments and central banks signalled possible regulatory crackdowns.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|593.00
|+18.05
|+3.14
|HDFC
|1,800.05
|+25.55
|+1.44
|Reliance
|889.80
|-5.70
|-0.64
|TCS
|2,864.85
|+33.85
|+1.20
|IDBI Bank
|73.70
|-0.05
|-0.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|-3.25
|-1.10
|Tata Steel
|593.30
|+18.25
|+3.17
|Infosys
|1,162.10
|+14.95
|+1.30
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,045.60
|-5.75
|-0.55
|IDBI Bank
|73.65
|+0.50
|+0.68
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|341.90
|+16.55
|+5.09
|Tech Mahindra
|633.40
|+23.50
|+3.85
|Eicher Motors
|28,360.45
|+957.40
|+3.49
|Tata Steel
|593.00
|+18.05
|+3.14
|Sun Pharma
|508.75
|+11.10
|+2.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|593.30
|+18.25
|+3.17
|Sun Pharma
|508.85
|+10.95
|+2.20
|Wipro
|292.50
|+4.45
|+1.54
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,157.40
|+39.20
|+1.85
|Adani Ports
|369.20
|+5.35
|+1.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|287.10
|-20.10
|-6.54
|IOC
|173.85
|-4.05
|-2.28
|ONGC
|174.10
|-2.75
|-1.55
|BPCL
|424.90
|-5.85
|-1.36
|Cipla
|552.90
|-6.85
|-1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|174.60
|-2.00
|-1.13
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|-3.25
|-1.10
|Yes Bank
|302.05
|-2.80
|-0.92
|Reliance
|889.55
|-5.75
|-0.64
|NTPC
|166.30
|-0.75
|-0.45
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street