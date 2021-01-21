BlackRock CEO Says U.S. Must Roll Out Vaccines Aggressively

MILAN: The best measure of success for the new U.S. government of President Joe Biden will be the speed at which the vaccination rollout against the novel coronavirus is conducted, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said on Thursday.

The head of the world’s largest asset manager told an online event organised by a business forum linked to Italy’s G20 presidency that the new U.S. administration should be “aggressive” in rolling out vaccines to rebalance the economy.

“The economy will accelerate … (once) we feel safe and secure again,” he said.

