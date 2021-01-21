News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Business»BlackRock CEO Says U.S. Must Roll Out Vaccines Aggressively
1-MIN READ

BlackRock CEO Says U.S. Must Roll Out Vaccines Aggressively

BlackRock CEO Says U.S. Must Roll Out Vaccines Aggressively

The best measure of success for the new U.S. government of President Joe Biden will be the speed at which the vaccination rollout against the novel coronavirus is conducted, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said on Thursday.

MILAN: The best measure of success for the new U.S. government of President Joe Biden will be the speed at which the vaccination rollout against the novel coronavirus is conducted, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said on Thursday.

The head of the world’s largest asset manager told an online event organised by a business forum linked to Italy’s G20 presidency that the new U.S. administration should be “aggressive” in rolling out vaccines to rebalance the economy.

“The economy will accelerate … (once) we feel safe and secure again,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...