News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Business»BlackRock Fourth-quarter Profit Jumps 20% As AUM Touches Record High
1-MIN READ

BlackRock Fourth-quarter Profit Jumps 20% As AUM Touches Record High

BlackRock Fourth-quarter Profit Jumps 20% As AUM Touches Record High

BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, on Thursday reported a 20% jump in quarterly profit, as increased activity in financial markets pushed its assets under management to record high levels.

BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, on Thursday reported a 20% jump in quarterly profit, as increased activity in financial markets pushed its assets under management to record high levels.

The company’s adjusted net income rose to $1.57 billion, or $10.18 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.31 billion, or $8.34 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected net income of $9.14 per share. It was not immediately clear if the figures were comparable.

Assets under management grew to $8.68 trillion at the end of the quarter, from $7.81 trillion in the third quarter.

Total net inflows were $126.93 billion, slightly lower than the $128.7 billion in the preceding quarter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...