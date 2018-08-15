GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Independence Day India | News18.com
»
1-min read

Blackstone May Buy Stake in Jet Airways Loyalty Arm: Report

Jet Airways and its partner Etihad Airways will remain investors in Jet Privilege even after a potential Blackstone transaction.

Reuters

Updated:August 15, 2018, 12:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Blackstone May Buy Stake in Jet Airways Loyalty Arm: Report
Representative image. (Photo/Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP is in talks to acquire a stake in the frequent-flier loyalty programme of Jet Airways (India) Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A potential deal could value the loyalty programme, Jet Privilege Private Ltd, between 30 billion rupees and 40 billion rupees ($429.1 million-$572.1 million) and would be dependant on Jet Airways securing adequate funding for its airline operations, Bloomberg said.

Jet Airways and its partner Etihad Airways will remain investors in Jet Privilege even after a potential Blackstone transaction, Bloomberg said.

Etihad owns 50.1 percent of the loyalty programme, while Jet Airways owns the rest.

"As a minority shareholder (in Jet Airways), Etihad continues to work constructively with the Jet Airways board, promoter and management team," an Etihad spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Earlier this week, Jet said it was considering various options on priority to meet its funding requirements but called media reports on stake sale or plans to monetise its investment in its frequent flier programme as "purely speculative".

The airline has also deferred its quarterly earnings report.

Blackstone was not immediately reachable for comment, while Jet Airways was unavailable for comment on account of a public holiday.

Jet Airways, along with Etihad, has embarked upon a reorganisation of its JetPrivilege programme to establish the unit as an independent loyalty and rewards company with a mandate to own and manage the operations of the loyalty programme independently, according to Jet Airways website.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,852.00 +207.10 ( +0.55%)

Nifty 50

11,435.10 +79.35 ( +0.70%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 601.80 +37.90 +6.72
Tata Steel 578.95 +10.15 +1.78
SBI 294.90 +0.75 +0.25
Dewan Housing 658.20 +35.95 +5.78
TCS 2,003.55 +3.40 +0.17
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 578.90 +9.70 +1.70
Sun Pharma 601.65 +38.90 +6.91
Tech Mahindra 671.15 +12.40 +1.88
Shriram Trans 1,320.20 -31.15 -2.31
SBI 294.70 -0.10 -0.03
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 601.80 +37.90 +6.72
Yes Bank 382.50 +11.80 +3.18
Lupin 836.75 +24.80 +3.05
Bajaj Finance 2,830.20 +69.80 +2.53
UltraTechCement 4,299.10 +104.90 +2.50
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 601.65 +38.90 +6.91
Yes Bank 381.75 +10.65 +2.87
ICICI Bank 332.30 +7.05 +2.17
Axis Bank 618.30 +13.00 +2.15
Reliance 1,210.95 +23.80 +2.00
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 610.45 -14.95 -2.39
Hero Motocorp 3,266.35 -41.85 -1.27
Larsen 1,253.25 -15.80 -1.25
HPCL 270.05 -3.05 -1.12
Adani Ports 373.15 -4.00 -1.06
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,263.00 -42.60 -1.29
Larsen 1,253.50 -15.05 -1.19
Adani Ports 373.35 -4.00 -1.06
NTPC 156.95 -1.10 -0.70
Bharti Airtel 366.50 -2.45 -0.66
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech

Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...