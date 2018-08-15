English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Blackstone May Buy Stake in Jet Airways Loyalty Arm: Report
Jet Airways and its partner Etihad Airways will remain investors in Jet Privilege even after a potential Blackstone transaction.
Representative image. (Photo/Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP is in talks to acquire a stake in the frequent-flier loyalty programme of Jet Airways (India) Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
A potential deal could value the loyalty programme, Jet Privilege Private Ltd, between 30 billion rupees and 40 billion rupees ($429.1 million-$572.1 million) and would be dependant on Jet Airways securing adequate funding for its airline operations, Bloomberg said.
Jet Airways and its partner Etihad Airways will remain investors in Jet Privilege even after a potential Blackstone transaction, Bloomberg said.
Etihad owns 50.1 percent of the loyalty programme, while Jet Airways owns the rest.
"As a minority shareholder (in Jet Airways), Etihad continues to work constructively with the Jet Airways board, promoter and management team," an Etihad spokesman said in an emailed statement.
Earlier this week, Jet said it was considering various options on priority to meet its funding requirements but called media reports on stake sale or plans to monetise its investment in its frequent flier programme as "purely speculative".
The airline has also deferred its quarterly earnings report.
Blackstone was not immediately reachable for comment, while Jet Airways was unavailable for comment on account of a public holiday.
Jet Airways, along with Etihad, has embarked upon a reorganisation of its JetPrivilege programme to establish the unit as an independent loyalty and rewards company with a mandate to own and manage the operations of the loyalty programme independently, according to Jet Airways website.
Also Watch
A potential deal could value the loyalty programme, Jet Privilege Private Ltd, between 30 billion rupees and 40 billion rupees ($429.1 million-$572.1 million) and would be dependant on Jet Airways securing adequate funding for its airline operations, Bloomberg said.
Jet Airways and its partner Etihad Airways will remain investors in Jet Privilege even after a potential Blackstone transaction, Bloomberg said.
Etihad owns 50.1 percent of the loyalty programme, while Jet Airways owns the rest.
"As a minority shareholder (in Jet Airways), Etihad continues to work constructively with the Jet Airways board, promoter and management team," an Etihad spokesman said in an emailed statement.
Earlier this week, Jet said it was considering various options on priority to meet its funding requirements but called media reports on stake sale or plans to monetise its investment in its frequent flier programme as "purely speculative".
The airline has also deferred its quarterly earnings report.
Blackstone was not immediately reachable for comment, while Jet Airways was unavailable for comment on account of a public holiday.
Jet Airways, along with Etihad, has embarked upon a reorganisation of its JetPrivilege programme to establish the unit as an independent loyalty and rewards company with a mandate to own and manage the operations of the loyalty programme independently, according to Jet Airways website.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Sacred Games: Casts Talk About Their Journey, Roles and Anurag Kashyap
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
World Tribal Day: Indian Politicians Try To Garner Votes
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Sacred Games: Casts Talk About Their Journey, Roles and Anurag Kashyap
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 World Tribal Day: Indian Politicians Try To Garner Votes
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|601.80
|+37.90
|+6.72
|Tata Steel
|578.95
|+10.15
|+1.78
|SBI
|294.90
|+0.75
|+0.25
|Dewan Housing
|658.20
|+35.95
|+5.78
|TCS
|2,003.55
|+3.40
|+0.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|578.90
|+9.70
|+1.70
|Sun Pharma
|601.65
|+38.90
|+6.91
|Tech Mahindra
|671.15
|+12.40
|+1.88
|Shriram Trans
|1,320.20
|-31.15
|-2.31
|SBI
|294.70
|-0.10
|-0.03
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|601.80
|+37.90
|+6.72
|Yes Bank
|382.50
|+11.80
|+3.18
|Lupin
|836.75
|+24.80
|+3.05
|Bajaj Finance
|2,830.20
|+69.80
|+2.53
|UltraTechCement
|4,299.10
|+104.90
|+2.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|601.65
|+38.90
|+6.91
|Yes Bank
|381.75
|+10.65
|+2.87
|ICICI Bank
|332.30
|+7.05
|+2.17
|Axis Bank
|618.30
|+13.00
|+2.15
|Reliance
|1,210.95
|+23.80
|+2.00
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|610.45
|-14.95
|-2.39
|Hero Motocorp
|3,266.35
|-41.85
|-1.27
|Larsen
|1,253.25
|-15.80
|-1.25
|HPCL
|270.05
|-3.05
|-1.12
|Adani Ports
|373.15
|-4.00
|-1.06
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|3,263.00
|-42.60
|-1.29
|Larsen
|1,253.50
|-15.05
|-1.19
|Adani Ports
|373.35
|-4.00
|-1.06
|NTPC
|156.95
|-1.10
|-0.70
|Bharti Airtel
|366.50
|-2.45
|-0.66
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Gold Review: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy Give Fans the Perfect Independence Day Gift
- 'Brightest Star' Mary Kom Inspiring Sarjubala Devi For Boxing Glory at Asian Games
- WATCH: This National Anthem Sung By India's Underrated Athletes is Special
- As a Rebellious Writer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is Tremendously Fierce in Manto Trailer. Watch Video
- A Woman Has Landed in Trouble for Doing the #KikiChallenge With a Pakistani Flag on an Airplane
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...