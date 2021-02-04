Bleach Maker Clorox Raises Forecast As Cleaning Boom Drives Demand
Clorox Co raised its fullyear profit and sales forecasts on Thursday, as households kept up their heightened cleaning regimen with COVID19 cases surging in the United States and stocked more of its disinfecting products.
Reuters
February 04, 2021
To keep up with the pandemic-fueled demand for bleaches, wipes and cleaners, Clorox has been running its factories round the clock, using third-party suppliers and even transporting products via air.
To keep up with the pandemic-fueled demand for bleaches, wipes and cleaners, Clorox has been running its factories round the clock, using third-party suppliers and even transporting products via air.
The company said it expects fiscal 2021 organic sales to rise in the range of 10% to 13%, compared with a prior forecast of a 5% to 9% increase.
The company also said it expects full-year earnings per share to be between $8.05 and $8.25, compared with a prior forecast of $7.70 to $7.95.
Its net sales rose to $1.84 billion in the second quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.45 billion a year earlier, beating the average Wall Street estimate of $1.75 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Shares of the company rose 1% in low volumes in premarket trading.
