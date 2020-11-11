BMW CEO Says He Is Weighing Options For Mobility JV With Daimler
November 11, 2020
DETROIT: BMW AG Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said Wednesday he is weighing options for the company’s mobility services joint venture with Daimler AG, including bringing in new partners or possibly a partial sale.
BMW wants to continue to participate in the mobility services market “whether we bring in new partners or whether we sell it,” Zipse told a videoconference of reporters.
“This is a very dynamic environment,” he said. “You will see where we make one or the other move.”
The future of Free Now, the BMW-Daimler venture that includes car sharing, ride hailing and other services, has been uncertain. Last month, Germany’s Manager Magazin reported Uber Technologies Ltd had offered 1 billion euros for the venture.
