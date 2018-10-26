English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank to Meet Next Month to Finalise Listing Steps
ESFBL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Equitas Holdings, was granted a licence to operate as small finance bank. Under the licensing norms, the bank has get listed within three years from the date of commencement of operations — by September 4, 2019.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Mumbai: Boards of Equitas Holdings and Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFBL) will meet next month to finalise steps to the listing of the lender to meet the RBI regulations.
ESFBL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Equitas Holdings, was granted a licence to operate as small finance bank. Under the licensing norms, the bank has get listed within three years from the date of commencement of operations — by September 4, 2019.
In view of the regulatory requirements, the boards of ESFBL and the company would be considering, in their ensuing board meetings scheduled on November 1, 2018, and November 2, 2018, respectively, "further steps to get the shares of ESFBL listed within the prescribed timelines".
They will also decide on approaching the RBI for an approval to merge Equitas Holdings with the bank at an appropriate time, post the lock-in
period.
As per the RBI requirements, the promoter shareholding in the small finance bank has to be maintained at least 40 per cent, for a period of five years.
In the case of ESFBL, the lock-in period ends on September 4, 2021.
Meanwhile, Ujjivan Financial Services, in a regulatory filing, said it too would consider all appropriate measures to ensure the timely compliance of RBI directives regarding Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, which has to get listed by January 31, 2020.
ESFBL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Equitas Holdings, was granted a licence to operate as small finance bank. Under the licensing norms, the bank has get listed within three years from the date of commencement of operations — by September 4, 2019.
In view of the regulatory requirements, the boards of ESFBL and the company would be considering, in their ensuing board meetings scheduled on November 1, 2018, and November 2, 2018, respectively, "further steps to get the shares of ESFBL listed within the prescribed timelines".
They will also decide on approaching the RBI for an approval to merge Equitas Holdings with the bank at an appropriate time, post the lock-in
period.
As per the RBI requirements, the promoter shareholding in the small finance bank has to be maintained at least 40 per cent, for a period of five years.
In the case of ESFBL, the lock-in period ends on September 4, 2021.
Meanwhile, Ujjivan Financial Services, in a regulatory filing, said it too would consider all appropriate measures to ensure the timely compliance of RBI directives regarding Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, which has to get listed by January 31, 2020.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
-
Tuesday 23 October , 2018
SC Cracker Ban Verdict: Implications of Bursting Crackers This Diwali
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Friday 26 October , 2018 A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Friday 26 October , 2018 Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
Tuesday 23 October , 2018 SC Cracker Ban Verdict: Implications of Bursting Crackers This Diwali
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|180.70
|-8.90
|Reliance
|1,044.90
|1.37
|Indiabulls Hsg
|683.90
|-0.75
|Bajaj Finance
|2,338.90
|0.17
|Equitas Holding
|99.05
|-22.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|180.55
|-8.97
|Indiabulls Hsg
|685.05
|-0.52
|Equitas Holding
|99.05
|-23.34
|Dewan Housing
|182.85
|0.55
|Reliance
|1,044.70
|1.41
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|622.70
|3.88
|Titan Company
|806.90
|1.98
|Tata Motors
|168.50
|1.91
|Bajaj Auto
|2,513.75
|1.46
|Reliance
|1,044.90
|1.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|168.85
|2.09
|Reliance
|1,044.70
|1.41
|Bajaj Auto
|2,505.55
|1.13
|Tata Steel
|551.10
|0.83
|Bharti Airtel
|298.30
|0.83
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|180.70
|-8.90
|JSW Steel
|337.45
|-4.51
|Axis Bank
|537.70
|-4.16
|HCL Tech
|966.60
|-3.81
|Grasim
|759.05
|-3.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|180.55
|-8.97
|Axis Bank
|537.35
|-4.04
|IndusInd Bank
|1,445.10
|-3.14
|TCS
|1,799.60
|-2.86
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,159.05
|-2.48
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Highlights: As it Happened
- There Could Be 100 People in Room But Nobody Could Stop Lady Gaga from Repeating the Same Line
- Would be Extremely Selfish and Arrogant - de Villiers Denies Comeback Rumours Ahead of 2019 World Cup
- #MeToo: John Abraham Drops Vicky Sidana's Name from 'Batla House' Credit Roll
- Time Travel: Merriam-Webster Dictionary Lets You Know Which Words Were Added The Year You Were Born
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...