Boeing Confirms it Will Make Safety Feature Standard on 737 MAX
Boeing said in a statement that it will make the 'Angle of Attack disagree' alert a standard feature on the 737 MAX and added it can be retrofitted on existing airplanes.
Representative image (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ ERIC PIERMONT)
Washington: Boeing Co confirmed Wednesday it will make a safety feature standard on its now-grounded 737 MAX that might have warned earlier of problems that possibly played a role in two recent crashes.
The company said in a statement will make the "Angle of Attack disagree" alert a standard feature on the 737 MAX and added it can be retrofitted on existing airplanes.
The company said in the future it will not charge customers who choose another safety feature known as the AOA indicator option.
Lawmakers on Wednesday questioned why Boeing had charged extra for some safety features. Boeing is releasing details of its proposed software upgrade to its anti-stall system later on Wednesday.
