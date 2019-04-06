LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

No End to Boeing's Woes as Aerospace Giant Cuts 737 Production Rate by 10 Planes Per Month

The aerospace giant plans to trim production to 42 planes per month, down from 52 per month, starting in mid-April.

AFP

Updated:April 6, 2019, 7:41 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
No End to Boeing's Woes as Aerospace Giant Cuts 737 Production Rate by 10 Planes Per Month
Representative image. (Reuters)
Loading...
New York: Boeing announced on Friday it would cut the production schedule of its 737 aircraft line following the two recent crashes that have seen the 737 MAX grounded worldwide.

The aerospace giant plans to trim production to 42 planes per month, down from 52 per month, starting in mid-April.

Boeing shares tumbled after the disclosure, which was released just after the closing bell on Wall Street.

Boeing also announced it was establishing an advisory panel to review its company-wide policies for designing and developing planes.

The Federal Aviation Administration earlier this week said more work was needed before the aerospace giant could even submit a proposed fix that is believed to be a factor in the disasters.

Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg described the production cut as temporary and said it would not affect current employment levels for the 737 and related programs.

"We are coordinating closely with our customers as we work through plans to mitigate the impact of this adjustment," Muilenburg said in a statement. "We will also work directly with our suppliers on their production plans to minimise operational disruption and financial impact of the production rate change."

Boeing has continued to manufacture 737s since the March 10 Ethiopian Airlines crash killed 157 people, the second deadly crash in five months after an October 2018 Lion Air crash killed 189 people.

However, Boeing has been unable to make deliveries of the planes to customers, a key stoppage that will dent revenues. Boeing is scheduled to report first-quarter results on April 24.

On Thursday, an initial report by the Ethiopia Transport Ministry found that the crew of the doomed plane repeatedly followed procedures recommended by Boeing, confirming concerns about the flight control system on the plane.

Scrutiny has centred on the plane's anti-stall system, Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, which is believed to be at least partly at fault.

The Washington Post on Thursday that US regulators had ordered Boeing to fix a second flight-control problem, not related to MCAS, but which officials nevertheless deemed critical to flight safety.

The head of the FAA faced tough questioning from a Senate panel last month. Top Boeing officials are expected at a follow-up hearing that could also be contentious.

Boeing said the new advisory panel will be led by retired US Navy Admiral Edmund Giambastiani, former vice chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"The committee will confirm the effectiveness of our policies and processes for assuring the highest level of safety on the 737 MAX program, as well as our other airplane programs, and recommend improvements to our policies and procedures," Muilenburg said. "Safety is our responsibility and we own it."

Shares of Boeing fell 2.3 per cent to USD382.92 in after-hours trading.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,862.23 +177.51 ( +0.46%)

NIFTY 50

11,665.95 +67.95 ( +0.59%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 903.05 0.55
Dewan Housing 163.50 9.81
Reliance 1,353.90 0.06
Yes Bank 266.85 -0.45
SBI 317.05 -1.48
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 534.00 2.28
Infosys 756.25 1.07
Dewan Housing 163.80 10.19
Reliance 1,355.10 0.15
Larsen 1,373.55 0.34
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 549.30 3.51
UltraTechCement 4,190.40 2.71
Bajaj Finance 3,114.20 2.46
Vedanta 191.70 2.40
Eicher Motors 20,980.30 2.40
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 548.35 3.36
Vedanta 191.60 2.38
Bajaj Finance 3,108.55 2.20
TCS 2,051.45 1.84
IndusInd Bank 1,764.45 1.42
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Britannia 2,994.05 -1.57
Power Grid Corp 196.30 -1.53
SBI 317.05 -1.48
Zee Entertain 411.50 -1.39
Hero Motocorp 2,618.40 -0.71
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 317.00 -1.46
Power Grid Corp 196.30 -1.46
Hero Motocorp 2,617.05 -0.78
NTPC 134.45 -0.70
Sun Pharma 462.70 -0.67
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram