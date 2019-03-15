LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Boeing to Upgrade Stall Prevention System on 737 MAX Planes: Sources

The software fix, which was already underway prior to the latest incident, will only take about two hours to install, said the sources, who asked not to be identified.

AFP

Updated:March 15, 2019, 10:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Boeing to Upgrade Stall Prevention System on 737 MAX Planes: Sources
Representative image. (Reuters)
Loading...
New York: Boeing in the next 10 days will roll out an upgrade to the MCAS stall prevention system for 737 MAX aircraft that have had two deadly accidents in recent months, two industry sources told AFP.

The system was implicated in the crash of a 737 MAX 8 in Indonesia in October but the sources cautioned that the cause of the fatal Ethiopia Airlines accident last weekend has not yet been determined.

The software fix, which was already underway prior to the latest incident, will only take about two hours to install, said the sources, who asked not to be identified.

The MAX aircraft have been grounded worldwide in the wake of Sunday's crash near Addis Ababa that killed 157 passengers and crew, and Boeing has halted deliveries of its top-selling model.

The black boxes from the Ethiopian aircraft, which was only a few months old and crashed a few minutes after takeoff, are being analyzed by the French authorities to try to determine the cause of the accident.

The Lion Air 737 MAX 8 crashed last October also just minutes after takeoff, killing 189 people. The initial investigation indicated it was due to a malfunction on the stall prevention system, a new feature on the MAX planes.

Several American pilots also reported issues with the MCAS and the Federal Aviation Administration said it ordered Boeing to issue a fix by April.

The aerospace giant held a conference call on Thursday with at least three carriers using the 737 MAX and gave them the fix, one source said, and the other airlines will get it early next week.

Contacted by AFP, Boeing declined to comment.

Boeing would like to start installing the patch in about 10 days, both sources said.

However, there is a question of logistics involving where the planes go for the installation.

American Airlines, which operates two dozen 737 MAX 8 aircraft, has chosen to update the software itself, one source told AFP.

Neither source was able to specify the cost of the upgrade, but one analyst estimated it would cost about $2 million for each plane for a total of less than $1 billion for the 371 planes in use currently.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,024.32 +269.43 ( +0.71%)

NIFTY 50

11,426.85 +83.60 ( +0.74%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,321.65 -1.48
Kotak Mahindra 1,325.15 4.43
RBL Bank 648.15 1.77
ICICI Bank 395.30 1.91
HDFC 1,974.65 0.90
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 921.60 2.03
Reliance 1,322.60 -1.39
SRF 2,412.15 2.35
Yes Bank 245.05 -1.92
SBI 297.70 2.25
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,325.15 4.43
IOC 157.35 4.14
HPCL 276.95 3.67
ONGC 156.00 3.28
Power Grid Corp 193.25 3.01
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,325.30 4.31
ONGC 155.65 2.84
Power Grid Corp 192.35 2.61
TCS 2,040.20 2.59
NTPC 157.65 2.50
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,698.40 -2.24
Yes Bank 245.05 -1.92
ITC 290.80 -1.59
Reliance 1,321.65 -1.48
Bharti Airtel 337.70 -1.37
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,698.65 -2.23
Yes Bank 245.05 -1.92
Bharti Airtel 337.00 -1.71
ITC 290.95 -1.52
Reliance 1,322.60 -1.39
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram