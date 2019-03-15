English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Boeing to Upgrade Stall Prevention System on 737 MAX Planes: Sources
The software fix, which was already underway prior to the latest incident, will only take about two hours to install, said the sources, who asked not to be identified.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Loading...
New York: Boeing in the next 10 days will roll out an upgrade to the MCAS stall prevention system for 737 MAX aircraft that have had two deadly accidents in recent months, two industry sources told AFP.
The system was implicated in the crash of a 737 MAX 8 in Indonesia in October but the sources cautioned that the cause of the fatal Ethiopia Airlines accident last weekend has not yet been determined.
The software fix, which was already underway prior to the latest incident, will only take about two hours to install, said the sources, who asked not to be identified.
The MAX aircraft have been grounded worldwide in the wake of Sunday's crash near Addis Ababa that killed 157 passengers and crew, and Boeing has halted deliveries of its top-selling model.
The black boxes from the Ethiopian aircraft, which was only a few months old and crashed a few minutes after takeoff, are being analyzed by the French authorities to try to determine the cause of the accident.
The Lion Air 737 MAX 8 crashed last October also just minutes after takeoff, killing 189 people. The initial investigation indicated it was due to a malfunction on the stall prevention system, a new feature on the MAX planes.
Several American pilots also reported issues with the MCAS and the Federal Aviation Administration said it ordered Boeing to issue a fix by April.
The aerospace giant held a conference call on Thursday with at least three carriers using the 737 MAX and gave them the fix, one source said, and the other airlines will get it early next week.
Contacted by AFP, Boeing declined to comment.
Boeing would like to start installing the patch in about 10 days, both sources said.
However, there is a question of logistics involving where the planes go for the installation.
American Airlines, which operates two dozen 737 MAX 8 aircraft, has chosen to update the software itself, one source told AFP.
Neither source was able to specify the cost of the upgrade, but one analyst estimated it would cost about $2 million for each plane for a total of less than $1 billion for the 371 planes in use currently.
The system was implicated in the crash of a 737 MAX 8 in Indonesia in October but the sources cautioned that the cause of the fatal Ethiopia Airlines accident last weekend has not yet been determined.
The software fix, which was already underway prior to the latest incident, will only take about two hours to install, said the sources, who asked not to be identified.
The MAX aircraft have been grounded worldwide in the wake of Sunday's crash near Addis Ababa that killed 157 passengers and crew, and Boeing has halted deliveries of its top-selling model.
The black boxes from the Ethiopian aircraft, which was only a few months old and crashed a few minutes after takeoff, are being analyzed by the French authorities to try to determine the cause of the accident.
The Lion Air 737 MAX 8 crashed last October also just minutes after takeoff, killing 189 people. The initial investigation indicated it was due to a malfunction on the stall prevention system, a new feature on the MAX planes.
Several American pilots also reported issues with the MCAS and the Federal Aviation Administration said it ordered Boeing to issue a fix by April.
The aerospace giant held a conference call on Thursday with at least three carriers using the 737 MAX and gave them the fix, one source said, and the other airlines will get it early next week.
Contacted by AFP, Boeing declined to comment.
Boeing would like to start installing the patch in about 10 days, both sources said.
However, there is a question of logistics involving where the planes go for the installation.
American Airlines, which operates two dozen 737 MAX 8 aircraft, has chosen to update the software itself, one source told AFP.
Neither source was able to specify the cost of the upgrade, but one analyst estimated it would cost about $2 million for each plane for a total of less than $1 billion for the 371 planes in use currently.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,321.65
|-1.48
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,325.15
|4.43
|RBL Bank
|648.15
|1.77
|ICICI Bank
|395.30
|1.91
|HDFC
|1,974.65
|0.90
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,325.15
|4.43
|IOC
|157.35
|4.14
|HPCL
|276.95
|3.67
|ONGC
|156.00
|3.28
|Power Grid Corp
|193.25
|3.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,325.30
|4.31
|ONGC
|155.65
|2.84
|Power Grid Corp
|192.35
|2.61
|TCS
|2,040.20
|2.59
|NTPC
|157.65
|2.50
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,698.40
|-2.24
|Yes Bank
|245.05
|-1.92
|ITC
|290.80
|-1.59
|Reliance
|1,321.65
|-1.48
|Bharti Airtel
|337.70
|-1.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,698.65
|-2.23
|Yes Bank
|245.05
|-1.92
|Bharti Airtel
|337.00
|-1.71
|ITC
|290.95
|-1.52
|Reliance
|1,322.60
|-1.39
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya Sachdev Posts Birthday Wishes for His Ex Karisma Kapoor's Kids
- It's Confirmed! Parineeti Chopra Replaces Shraddha Kapoor in Saina Nehwal Biopic
- Alia Bhatt on Starring in Rajamouli's RRR: My Dream to Work With the Baahubali Filmmaker is Fulfilled
- Hard Day's Work: Politicians Teach Us That Any Time is a Good Time to Sleep
- Students Across India Skip School in Support of Global Protest Demanding Climate Change Action
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results