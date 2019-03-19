English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Boeing Understands 'Lives Depend' on Plane Safety, Says CEO
Investigators into the Boeing Co 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia eight days ago have found striking similarities in a vital flight angle with the 737 MAX that came down off Indonesia.
File photo of Boeing 737 MAX (Image: Reuters).
Seattle: Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg, facing the biggest crisis of his tenure, said on Monday that the company understands "lives depend on the work we do" and was taking steps to "fully ensure" the safety of the 737 MAX jet in the wake of deadly crashes.
