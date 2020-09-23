BOJ Kuroda Stresses Readiness To Ease Further, Warns Of High Uncertainty

TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the central bank was ready to ramp up stimulus, as the coronavirus pandemic keeps the economic outlook highly uncertain.

“There is a lot of uncertainty on how the pandemic could affect the economy and financial conditions,” Kuroda said.

“As such, we’ll keep an eye out on the impact for the time being and take additional easing steps without hesitation if necessary,” he said in a speech delivered online to business leaders in Osaka, western Japan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor