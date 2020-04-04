BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Bombay HC Stays Bail for Former Top Officials of IL&FS

People walk past a building of IL&FS outside its headquarters in Mumbai. (Reuters)

People walk past a building of IL&FS outside its headquarters in Mumbai. (Reuters)

A holiday court on Friday had granted temporary bail for 75 days to Hari Sankran, former vice chairman of crisis-hit IL&FS and Ramesh Bawa, former managing director and CEO of the firm.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 11:41 PM IST
Share this:

The Bombay High Court on Saturday stayed the interim bail granted to two former top officials of IL&FS Financial Services Ltd.

A holiday court on Friday had granted temporary bail for 75 days to Hari Sankran, former vice chairman of crisis-hit IL&FS and Ramesh Bawa, former managing director and CEO of the firm.

The lower court had cited the coronavirus pandemic and the duo's advanced ages as grounds. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) then moved the high court against the order.

Justice A K Menon, hearing the matter through video conference on Saturday, stayed the bail order, saying there was no urgent reason for giving them relief.

The two were arrested in April last year bythe SFIO for alleged fraudulent conduct and causing wrongful loss to the company and its creditors.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,784

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,072

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    212

     

  • Total DEATHS

    75

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    865,429

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,172,897

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    243,580

     

  • Total DEATHS

    63,888

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres