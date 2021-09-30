Book Your Maldives Vacation At These Incredible Resorts And Water Villas

From Dussehra to Diwali and Christmas, the upcoming holiday season is upon us. It feels good to know that places around the world are opening up to vaccinated citizens of the country and makes us confident enough to recommend after 1.5 years that now is a good time to take that long-pending holiday to relax and destress.

When it comes to destinations, Instagram has ruled in favour of Maldives over the past few months. If you’ve wondered when you’d get the opportunity to recreate some iconic moments like your favourite celebrities and content creators on this idyllic paradise, we have some good news for you.

Maldives has many breathtaking properties to choose from but finding good deals on them can be a tough nut to crack. Which is why we’ve taken the help of CRED Travel that has some cool deals as part of its IPL festivities to help you save some precious cash on your stay even as you enjoy perks and privileges like never before.

For instance, members are assured of winning a flight voucher worth INR 5000 on purchase of bookings over INR 50,000 along with a bag from Swissbrand worth INR 15,000. Over and above this, members will also get a 10% cashback without an upper limit and those who are booking for the first time will get 15%. CRED Travel also has some amazing discounts tomorrow for Maldives, making it an easy choice to pick properties from the app. Hurry up and make your bookings to have a premium experience. Here they are, in no particular order.

Here are some of the most compelling properties that you need to check out right away for your Maldives vacation in 2021.

1 – Oblu by Atmosphere Helengeli

There are few places on the planet that can beat the charm and luxury of this property. With stunning views from the bedroom, staying in half land and half water and an overwater deck with direct lagoon access, Oblu by Atmosphere Helengeli’s charm is hard to beat. Surreal underwater experiences, from diverse marine life to vibrant reefs and more, makes this an even more compelling option to consider.

2 – Atmosphere Kanifushi Resort

The visual splendour that awaits you at Atmosphere Kanifushi Resort has to be seen to be believed. Indeed, you can give wings to your idyllic beach dreams at this amazing resort that has something for everyone, be it great adventure water activities or incredible dining. You’ll never run out of options to enjoy this staycation to remember even as you come back rejuvenated from one of the best experiences of your life at this stunning property.

3 – Taj Coral Reef

It’s a double delight of sorts when you combine the legendary hospitality of the Taj group of hotels and the eye-popping natural beauty of Maldives at the Taj Coral Reef. you can use your CRED coins to book a luxurious 3 night, 4 day getaway for just INR 1,88,100 at their Superior Beach Villa or Premium Water Villa for two people. The usual price for the same would be INR 3,50,000 otherwise. In fact, after cashback the total effective price comes further down to INR 1,69,290. A 3-course ala-carte meal, premium alcohol on the house and access to return speed boat transfers are just some other perks you can enjoy for being a CRED Member.

4 – Varu by Atmosphere

If you’re a sunset chaser like us, you know that finding the perfect horizon is key to enjoying a great sunset. That’s exactly what rooms at Varu by Atmosphere offers with unending ocean views guaranteed to give you the best sunset experience of your life. Apart from heavy discounts, unlimited alcohol from morning 10 AM to midnight, replenished minibar once during your stay, two complimentary snorkelling excursion shuttles and complimentary RT-PCR test are just some other reasons you need to book this property on CRED Travel right away.

5 – Siyam World

If you thought you can’t do Maldives on a budget, allow us to change your mind. At Siyam World, you can stay with your partner for 3 nights and 4 days for an effective price of 1,23,120 if you book the Water Villa with a pool and 1,38,510 for the Lagoon Pool Villa that comes with a slide! These would usually cost over INR 2 lakhs normally so it’s best to book them right away on the CRED Travel app.

6 – Dusit Thani

Located on Maldives’ only UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve at Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll, Dusit Thani overflows with luxury to pamper all of your senses. Whether its waking up to the gentle sound of waves crashing on your private villa or the property’s butler service and many different activities to keep you engaged and energized, Dusit Thani is among the best properties we can wholeheartedly recommend for your Maldives trip in 2021.

Be sure to check out these properties on the Travel section of the CRED app to get some incredible discounts by using CRED coins. Make the most of the IPL’s second leg with these superb offers and book your luxurious getaway to the Maldives now on the CRED app.

This article has been created by Studio 18 team on behalf of CRED

