Booked Your Flight to Sri Lanka? Cancel it for Free Before April 24
With two daily flights from Delhi to Colombo, and one Air India Express from Chennai to Colombo, Air India issued an advisory waiving cancellation and rescheduling charges for Colombo flights.
Image for representation.
In one of the most unfortunate incidents, Sri Lanka faced the terror on the Easter Day. On April 21, multiple explosions targeting churches and hotels in Colombo killed around 290 people, injuring 500 more. Sri Lanka, considered being one of the most visited tourist destinations for Indians have had many Indians visiting the country during Easter’s long weekend break.
As the worries increase with the rise in the death toll, here are a few important things to keep in mind if you are already in Sri Lanka or have plans to visit the country soon.
With two daily flights from Delhi to Colombo, and one Air India Express from Chennai to Colombo, Air India issued an advisory on Sunday, waiving cancellation and rescheduling charges for Colombo flights. On its official Twitter handle, Air India wrote, “In view of the situation in #Srilanka #AirIndia has waived off all charges for rescheduling/cancellation of bookings on its flights to/from Colombo for travel till April 24, 2019. Passengers are requested to report well in advance to clear security at Bandaranaike Int'l Apt.”
With three daily flights between India and Colombo, IndiGo has announced to “provide full fee-waiver on rescheduling/canceling for all flights from/to Colombo for travel scheduled till April 24.”
Other travel tour operators like Thomas Cook and SOTC have assured the safety of all their customers in Sri Lanka. The travel operators are providing the deferring facility or alternate tourist destinations for their customers.
For tourists stranded in Colombo, the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Colombo has requested all the passengers to be at the airport four hours prior to their flight, keeping the extra security checks in mind.
