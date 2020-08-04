BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Booking.com plans to cut workforce by a quarter

Booking.com plans to cut workforce by a quarter

Booking Holding Inc., the U.S.based company that owns travel website Booking.com, intends to reduce its 17,000 work force by 25% as a result of business lost during the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Tuesday.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 4, 2020, 6:14 PM IST
Share this:

AMSTERDAM Booking Holding Inc., the U.S.-based company that owns travel website Booking.com, intends to reduce its 17,000 work force by 25% as a result of business lost during the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Tuesday.

A company spokeswoman confirmed a report in Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad that had cited an internal video sent to staff by chief executive Glenn Fogel.

In an e-mail response to questions, Booking said it was trying to save as many jobs as possible.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the crisis, we, like so many other travel companies, need to take the extremely difficult step to reduce our global workforce, with up to 25% of the global employee base intended to be impacted.”

Also Watch

IMD Issues Red Alert In Mumbai For 48 Hours As Heavy Rains Continue In The City | CNN News18

The Nasdaq-listed company is based in Norwalk, Connecticut, and has a major office in Amsterdam, Netherlands, where it employs 5,500.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 4, 2020, 6:14 PM IST
Next Story
Loading