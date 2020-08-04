BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

BP cuts dividend after record loss in second quarter

BP cuts dividend after record loss in second quarter

BP cut its dividend on Tuesday for the first time in a decade after reporting a record $6.7 billion loss in the second quarter as the coronavirus crisis hammered energy demand.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 4, 2020, 11:56 AM IST
The net loss, which was in line with analysts' expectations, was largely a result of BP's decision to wipe $6.5 billion off the value of oil and gas exploration assets after it revised sharply lower its oil and gas price forecasts.

The net loss, which was in line with analysts’ expectations, was largely a result of BP’s decision to wipe $6.5 billion off the value of oil and gas exploration assets after it revised sharply lower its oil and gas price forecasts.

London-based BP’s second-quarter underlying replacement cost loss, the company’s definition of net income, reached $6.7 billion, roughly in line with forecasts of $6.8 billion in a company-provided survey of analysts.

That compared with profits of $2.8 billion a year earlier and $791 million in the first quarter of 2020.

CEO Bernard Looney, who took the helm in February, avoided a dividend cut in the first quarter of the year despite worsening market conditions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 4, 2020, 11:56 AM IST
