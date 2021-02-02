BP Profit Sinks As Epidemic Pummels Demand

LONDON: BP’s fourth-quarter profit sank to $115 million, missing analysts’ forecasts, pummelled by continued weak energy demand due to the coronavirus epidemic and weak trading results.

On annual basis, BP sunk to a loss of $5.7 billion, its first in a decade after it wrote down the value of oil and gas assets by $6.5 billion as a result of sharply lowering its long-term energy prices.

Its fourth-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, the company’s definition of net income, reached $115 million, beating the $360 million loss seen in a company-provided survey of analysts.

That compared with a $86 million profit in the third quarter and a profit of $2.6 billion a year earlier.

