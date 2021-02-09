BPCL, NMDC, Wipro: Top Stocks for Investors Today

The stock market on Monday, February 8, continued to surge for the sixth consecutive day with the Nifty50 closing above the 15,000 mark for the first time. Following the same trend, the indices on Tuesday, February 9, are expected to open higher as the SGX Nifty was trading 24.50 points or 0.16 percent up at 15,166.50 at 7:00 am. On February 8, the BSE Sensex zoomed 617.14 points or 1.22 percent to close at 51,348.77. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rallied 191.55 points or 1.28 percent to settle the day at 15,115.80.

Top stocks to look for the day are:

BPCL: The company released its December Quarter results on Monday and reported a hike of 23.6 percent in its net profit which stood at Rs 2,778 crore compared to Rs 2,248 crore. The revenue of the company also increased 33.1 percent to Rs 66,731.5 crore, QoQ.

NMDC: The company on Monday said that its consolidated net profit jumped 53 percent to Rs 2,108 crore for the quarter ended in December against Rs 1,375 crore in Q3FY20. The revenue of the company jumped to Rs 4,355.1 crore from Rs 3,006.4 crore on yearly basis.

Wipro: Michael Seiger has been appointed as the Country Head for Germany and Austria.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar): Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd (JSHL) reported an over three-fold jump in its consolidated profit to Rs 270.20 crore in Q3FY21 compared to Rs 82.04 crore during the same quarter a year ago. The revenue of the company also rose to Rs 3,146.65 crore from Rs 2,484.12 crore YoY.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 297 crore in the December Quarter against Rs 251 crore in Q3FY20. The revenue of the company increased to Rs 1,995 crore from Rs 1,966 crore on yearly basis.

Sun TV Network: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 445.41 crore in Q3FY21 compared to Rs 384.69 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue of the company rose to Rs 994.14 crore from Rs 847.81 crore YoY.

Majesco: Third Alpha LLP, Third Edge Advisors LLP, Alpha Alternatives Multi Strategy Absolute Return Scheme, and Alpha Alternatives Fund Advisors LLP have reduced their stake in the company to 2.56 percent from 5.65 percent via open market sale.

Redington India: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 201.94 crore in the December Quarter compared to Rs 182.30 crore in Q2FY21. The revenue of the company jumped to Rs 16,980.84 crore from Rs 13,763.94 crore on quarterly basis.

Quarterly Results: Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Berger Paints India, Burger King India, Central Bank of India, Future Retail, GMDC, Indian Overseas Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Max Financial Services, Muthoot Finance, Raymond, etc will announce their quarterly earnings on February 9.