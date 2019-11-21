Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

BPCL Shares Decline 3% After Stake Sale Announcement, Here’s What Brokerages Say

Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) shares fell as much as 3.2% in intra-day trade on Thursday, i.e. 21 November, after the cabinet gave an in-principle approval to the government to sell its stake in the company.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 21, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BPCL Shares Decline 3% After Stake Sale Announcement, Here’s What Brokerages Say
File photo of a a Bharat Petroleum oil pump station in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters)

Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) shares fell as much as 3.2% in intra-day trade on Thursday, i.e. 21 November, after the cabinet gave an in-principle approval to the government to sell its stake in the company.

The BPCL stock hit an intra-day low of Rs 527.05 apiece on Thursday. At 12:14 pm, the shares were down 1.5% to Rs 536.65 apiece. Notably, the stock has returned over 64% to investors in the last one year.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that the government will sell its 53.29% stake to a strategic buyer, ceding management control. The proposed sale will, however, exclude the strategic Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) in Assam, which will be later sold to another state-run firm, given India’s need to secure fuel supplies for security forces in the north-east.

“A carve-out has been made of NRL,” she said. “It will be moved out of BPCL and will be retained by a government-owned firm, before disinvestment.”

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang, in a morning note to its clients, mentioned that a share swap for taking over the NRL stake could imply some potential downside to BPCL’s overall valuation, reported the Hindu Business Line. If NRL is valued at less than 10 times its price-to-earnings ratio, it would impact BPCL’s earnings per share by Rs 6, said the brokerage firm. It has, therefore, given a stock price target of Rs 512 for BPCL.

“Our replacement cost-based value of Rs 583 for BPCL includes Rs 62 per share or 10.6%. Our Base case PE (price to earning) based target price of Rs 512 includes a similar value for NRL. The stake sale, excluding NRL, will only impact government receipts,” Nirmal Bang said.

G. Chokkalingam, founder and managing director, Equinomics Research, meanwhile told another media house that given the current scenario, investors should stay put for now and wait for suitors to queue up. “It is only then that the true value of these CPSEs (central public sector enterprises) will be discovered, helping the stocks gain more ground, especially in the case of BPCL,” he added.

Meanwhile, global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley was positive on oil marketing companies after the BPCL divestment announcement. “Stake sale by the government could drive cost efficiencies for oil marketing companies in the medium term,” said the brokerage.

Morgan Stanley added that the divestment can unlock $15-25 billion value for fuel marketers. It said it was especially ‘overweight’ on BPCL and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL), but warned that upside risks to earnings per share (EPS) exist as these companies remained well supplied.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 343.60 11.92
ICICI Bank 502.30 1.47
Reliance 1,540.75 -0.45
SBI 331.15 0.71
IndusInd Bank 1,447.45 -1.49
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 344.40 12.13
Reliance 1,540.70 -0.41
Vodafone Idea 6.68 -5.52
Yes Bank 64.85 -1.52
AAVAS Financier 1,691.30 -0.22
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 343.65 11.94
Eicher Motors 21,885.00 1.84
Adani Ports 371.90 1.42
Larsen 1,401.25 1.48
ICICI Bank 502.40 1.49
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 502.40 1.52
Larsen 1,401.55 1.51
Bajaj Auto 3,195.45 1.04
SBI 331.20 0.76
TCS 2,122.40 0.68
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 425.75 -2.64
GAIL 122.00 -2.01
BPCL 535.00 -1.76
Coal India 199.60 -1.70
ONGC 131.60 -1.57
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 425.60 -2.66
Yes Bank 64.85 -1.52
Tata Steel 392.65 -1.48
Axis Bank 738.10 -1.43
ONGC 131.70 -1.46
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram