GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • WON

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
»
1-min read

Brand Ambassador Should be Made Liable for Misleading Endorsements: Traders' Body

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in a letter to Ram Vilas Paswan said the Consumer Protection Bill should be taken on priority and must be passed in the current session of Parliament.

PTI

Updated:March 4, 2018, 7:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Brand Ambassador Should be Made Liable for Misleading Endorsements: Traders' Body
File photo of Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.
New Delhi: The Consumer Protection Bill, which is pending before Parliament, should adequately address the long standing problem of misleading and celebrity driven endorsements, the CAIT today urged Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in a letter to Paswan also said the Consumer Protection Bill should be taken on priority and must be passed in the current session of Parliament.

"Engaging brand ambassadors for product promotions has become widely prevalent and consumers are guided or misguided by such endorsements irrespective of the quality of the products.

"It is imperative that liability should be cast upon brand ambassadors under the Consumer Protection Act," the traders body noted.

It further said the bill will certainly put an end to unfair practices and will also enable the creation of a powerful Central Consumer Protection Authority.

The inordinate delay in passing the bill is going against the wishes of the prime minister who strongly advocated the necessity of the bill while addressing an International Forum few months back, the CAIT added.

The new Consumer Protection Bill was introduced in Parliament in 2015 and later approved by the Union Cabinet with amendments, the CAIT said, adding that it is still in the queue to be passed by Parliament.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,046.94 -137.10 ( -0.40%)

Nifty 50

10,458.35 -34.50 ( -0.33%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PNB 101.05 -0.35 -0.35
Venkys 4,109.65 +185.40 +4.72
Fortis Health 161.05 +1.25 +0.78
SBI 262.15 -5.85 -2.18
HDFC 1,814.15 +5.45 +0.30
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 342.60 -4.55 -1.31
Interglobe Avi 1,330.05 -5.40 -0.40
Cholamandalam 1,452.05 -17.30 -1.18
Venkys 4,108.45 +170.80 +4.34
Fortis Health 160.80 +1.00 +0.63
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 441.90 +12.35 +2.88
Aurobindo Pharm 624.10 +10.20 +1.66
Coal India 312.90 +3.75 +1.21
IndusInd Bank 1,700.35 +19.60 +1.17
Bajaj Finance 1,659.35 +19.10 +1.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 312.80 +3.25 +1.05
IndusInd Bank 1,697.25 +17.40 +1.04
BHEL 90.70 +0.70 +0.78
HUL 1,325.65 +9.30 +0.71
Kotak Mahindra 1,096.15 +7.40 +0.68
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 304.95 -8.30 -2.65
SBI 262.15 -5.85 -2.18
UPL 714.25 -14.50 -1.99
Vedanta 323.25 -6.50 -1.97
Lupin 803.90 -16.05 -1.96
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 305.25 -8.25 -2.63
SBI 262.55 -6.20 -2.31
Infosys 1,160.25 -14.00 -1.19
Adani Ports 405.50 -2.75 -0.67
Axis Bank 526.10 -3.50 -0.66
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES