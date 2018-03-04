English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Brand Ambassador Should be Made Liable for Misleading Endorsements: Traders' Body
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in a letter to Ram Vilas Paswan said the Consumer Protection Bill should be taken on priority and must be passed in the current session of Parliament.
File photo of Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.
New Delhi: The Consumer Protection Bill, which is pending before Parliament, should adequately address the long standing problem of misleading and celebrity driven endorsements, the CAIT today urged Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in a letter to Paswan also said the Consumer Protection Bill should be taken on priority and must be passed in the current session of Parliament.
"Engaging brand ambassadors for product promotions has become widely prevalent and consumers are guided or misguided by such endorsements irrespective of the quality of the products.
"It is imperative that liability should be cast upon brand ambassadors under the Consumer Protection Act," the traders body noted.
It further said the bill will certainly put an end to unfair practices and will also enable the creation of a powerful Central Consumer Protection Authority.
The inordinate delay in passing the bill is going against the wishes of the prime minister who strongly advocated the necessity of the bill while addressing an International Forum few months back, the CAIT added.
The new Consumer Protection Bill was introduced in Parliament in 2015 and later approved by the Union Cabinet with amendments, the CAIT said, adding that it is still in the queue to be passed by Parliament.
