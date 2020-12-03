News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Business
1-MIN READ

Brazil GDP Rebounds Sharply In Third Quarter On Easing Lockdowns

Brazil GDP Rebounds Sharply In Third Quarter On Easing Lockdowns

Brazil's economy grew in the third quarter by the most on record as the easing of anticoronavirus lockdown measures triggered a strong rebound in activity across most sectors, especially industry and services, while fixed investment jumped sharply.

BRASILIA: Brazil’s economy grew in the third quarter by the most on record as the easing of anti-coronavirus lockdown measures triggered a strong rebound in activity across most sectors, especially industry and services, while fixed investment jumped sharply.

The rebound from the worst of the pandemic prompted a 7.7% increase in gross domestic product from the prior quarter, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, less than the 9.0% median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

That meant Latin America’s largest economy shrank 3.9% from the same three-month period a year ago, more than the 3.5% decline forecast in a Reuters poll.

The third quarter rebound means Brazil’s economy is now the size it was in late 2016. The record second-quarter plunge had shrunk the economy to its size over a decade ago, in 2009.

The recovery was broad-based: industry grew 14.8%, government spending 3.5%, household consumption 7.6%, and fixed investment 11.0%. Services, which account for over two thirds of all activity, and which grew by 6.3%, IBGE said.

Agriculture contracted slightly in the quarter by 0.5%.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...