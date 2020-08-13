BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
Independence Day

Associate Partner

Associate Partner

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Brazil's Aurora produced chicken that tested positive for coronavirus, Chinese local governmen says

Brazil's Aurora produced chicken that tested positive for coronavirus, Chinese local governmen says

The local government in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on Thursday identified a Brazilian meat plant owned by Aurora, the country's third largest processor of chicken and pork, as the source of chicken wings that tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 13, 2020, 7:50 PM IST
Share this:

BRASILIA/BEIJING The local government in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on Thursday identified a Brazilian meat plant owned by Aurora, the country’s third largest processor of chicken and pork, as the source of chicken wings that tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Shenzhen government identified the plant by its registration number in a posting on its website, that when checked against Brazilian records linked it to an Aurora facility in Brazil’s Southern state of Santa Catarina.

Aurora, an unlisted company, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Brazil’s agriculture ministry said it was consulting with its technical team on the matter, without elaborating.

The ministry has previously said there is no evidence that coronavirus is transmitted in food or food packaging.

Also Watch

Sushant Death Probe: Why Retort With Threats & Taunts & Silence The Call For Justice? | CNN News18

As of mid-July, China had blocked six Brazilian meat plants over concerns about coronavirus amid reports of thousands of cases spreading throughout the industry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 13, 2020, 7:50 PM IST
Next Story
Loading