Britain Needs EU To Move For Mutually Beneficial Trade Deal, Minister Says

LONDON: The European Union will need to move in negotiations but it is in the interests of both Britain and the bloc to get a trade deal, British minister Steve Barclay said on Tuesday.

“The fundamentals remain the same, it is in both sides interest to have a deal,” Barclay, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, told Sky News.

“Whether there is a deal is not simply down to the actions of the Prime Minister. It needs the EU to move.”

